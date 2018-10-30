Without Googling it, can you name any other missing child? I couldn't. Shame on me. Shame on the people and the media who could make better efforts to help locate these endangered children. I can't even begin to imagine how disheartening it is for the families of the unknown missing children to see Jayme's name plastered all over the news and no mention of their child.
In the state of Wisconsin there are 21 kids who went missing since the beginning of the year.
Maybe Jayme's case will bring to light the fact that we need improved methods of communication to find our endangered children across America.
Patricia Danielewicz, Thorp
