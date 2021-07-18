Ralph Melchert: Truth defends Father Altman

Webster defines science as "knowledge as distinguished from ignorance." The famous plaque on UW's Bascom Hill states that the U. of Wisconsin ..."should ever encourage that continual and fearless sifting and winnowing by which alone the truth can be found." Consequently, if one is not permitted to question it, it is not really science. Can anyone imagine not being permitted to ask a question in math or science in school?

Because it has nothing to hide, true science would have no fear of Father Altman's questioning the "Science of Covid." According to UW it's the continual and FEARLESS sifting and winnowing through which the truth is found. Isn't Father Altman then doing us a favor by being fearless?

Scientifically, the Covid injection is not a vaccine but "experimental gene therapy," and by avoiding vaccine protocols it was not tested on guinea pigs, making injected humans now the actual "guinea pigs." Father Altman is correct in stating, "don't be a guinea pig."

Since Nazis forced their medical experiments on people, after WWII under international law it became a crime to use medical experiments on people without their consent. What kind of shepherd would Father Altman be if he failed to warn his flock of the dangers it faced?