Rep. Ron Kind: Honoring those who have sacrificed for our nation

On Veterans Day, we come together to honor Wisconsin veterans and give thanks to all those who have worn our country’s uniform.

From World War II to modern day conflicts, generations of Wisconsinites have answered the call of duty and served our nation with dedication, honor, and integrity. We’re forever grateful to our veterans who fought to preserve the rights we hold dear. Their sacrifices are a reminder of the cost of freedom and liberty.

Although we can never repay the debt we owe our veterans, we can ensure their stories are remembered for generations to come. To that end, I was proud to author legislation creating the Veterans History Project (VHP). These stories are the most powerful record we have to document the experiences of the men and women who have served our nation at war. The VHP has allowed veterans to record more than 100,000 stories and preserved them at the Library of Congress.

I encourage everyone to take the time to interview a loved one or friend about their service and record their stories for the VHP, an extraordinary archive and memorial to our nation’s veterans. For information on how to submit a story to the VHP, visit www.loc.gov/vets or call the toll-free message line at (888) 371-5848 to request a project kit.

This Veterans Day, please join me in thanking the brave men and women who have served our nation, and thank their families who have sacrificed so much as well.

