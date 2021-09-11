Richard Dungar: Watched at library

On September 11, 2001, I was sitting inside the La Crosse Public Library waiting for it to open. A lady with her young daughter was also waiting for the library to open. The lady noticed a television monitor was on and had pictures of a skyscraper on fire. The lady told myself about the television. I thought the library staff was watching a science fiction movie.
I knocked on the door and one of the librarians said that an airplane flew into a skyscraper and that it was a terrorist attack. The library director then opened the library 20 minutes early. We stood around the television monitor watching the terrorist attack.
Richard Dungar
Onalaska
