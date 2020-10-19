Rural America needs champions

The Black Lives Matter movement and the many inequities we’ve seen in 2020 have also brought the wage gap and wealth disparity front and center. How do we stand together to make life better for all people? How do we band together for the improvement of our country in an atmosphere that has become increasingly polarized?

For starters, we need our political parties to work together. When we have thousands of family farms going out of business across the country and people living in poverty, petty political squabbles and party lines seem insignificant. Rumblings in my neck of the woods indicate that folks are ready for change. Yet, time after time, we put a vast majority of incumbents back into positions, despite their stalemates and shenanigans.

Rural America is hurting. For that matter, many of our urban areas are, too. Now, maybe more than ever, we need champions who are willing to stand up to the status quo — champions in our legislature, but also champions in our communities. Champions like you and me. The time is ripe for champions to step forward, whether it be as an educated and engaged voter at the polling booth or as an advocate for better policy for rural America. In these times, being a champion might even mean just speaking truth to your values, friends, or even, maybe more importantly, being a listening ear in these times when tensions are fraught and deep listening is so sorely needed.

The forces we’re up against – from dark money in politics to monopolization in so much of our economy – make it clear that this work will not be easy. But throughout history, champions have risen above the politics to speak up on the values and issues that matter. Let’s join together in taking that first step.

Von Ruden dairy farms in Westby and is president of Wisconsin Farmers Union, a grassroots family farm organization that is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities and all people through education, legislation, and cooperation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0