Sen. Patty Schachtner: We must protect deer population

Here in Northwestern Wisconsin, Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been found in both wild deer populations and in deer farms. Last year, a deer tested positive for this fatal disease on a Burnett County deer farm, and days before the gun opener, a wild deer tested positive in Dunn County.

CWD has been threatening our deer population since the first infected deer was discovered in Wisconsin in 2001. Since then, more than 5,600 deer and elk, both farm-raised and wild, have tested positive for CWD in 35 counties. We cannot ignore this problem when our state’s deer herd and hunting heritage are in jeopardy.

CWD impacts the nervous system causing deer to lose weight, experience tremors, lose muscle control, and display odd behavior. It is also a 100% fatal disease in affected deer. It belongs in a family of diseases characterized by abnormal proteins called prions which cause damage to the brain. So-called “mad cow” belongs to that family of diseases as does the human variant, Creutzfeldt-Jakob.