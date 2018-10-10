U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) must not have been listening when Dr. Ford said she didn’t tell tell anyone about the assault — until she told her husband and therapist in 2012.
She must not have been listening to the reports that most victims of sexual assault/abuse never tell anyone.
She must not have been listening to the reports of thousands of men who were sexually assaulted by priests and never told anyone — until now, 35 years later. I have not heard anyone questioning their assaults because they were so long ago.
If she had been listening, she would have known that Dr. Ford’s friends could not corroborate on the story of the assault because they had never been told about the assault.
It is time to start listening. It is really past time to start listening.
Sharon Weeks, Chippewa Falls
