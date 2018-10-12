We want
Wren
Keturi to represent us
Wren Keturi is the person we want representing us in Madison. She got into the race at the suggestion of friends who felt she’d be a voice for many, not a few. Before “signing up,” Wren talked with people in her neighborhood, sought information, and asked questions about representing us in the 67th Assembly District.
Wren has formed her campaign around the residents of the 67th Assembly District. Her number one strategy is knocking doors and listening to the concerns of residents. If she’s been at your door, you know that she wasn’t there to merely smile. She asked about you, your concerns, and your needs. If you asked a question, her answer was straightforward. She was open to conversation, even if the two of you didn’t agree.
Wren will work for all of us through reinvesting in our public schools, by fighting for policies that support family farms and rural communities, by working to restore protections for our natural resources, by prioritizing expanded access to affordable healthcare options, and by investing in our public utilities, roads, bridges, and broadband.
If you’ve heard Wren on her Facebook page or at a forum, you know her respect for our area and her desire to make the 67th District and Wisconsin a better place. You know she listens to the questions and the comments of those in the room. You know her responses come from both the heart and head and she speaks in a manner that connects rather than divides.
I trust Wren and believe she will represent all of us with wisdom in Madison. Learn more about her at WrenforWisconsin.com
Sherry Jasper, Chippewa Falls
Kathy Bernier is a tough, respected voice
I met Assemblywoman Kathy Bernier in 2011, shortly after Gov. Scott Walker unveiled the budget repair bill known as “Act 10.” As an educator who opposed that legislation, I traveled to Madison, with two other union members, to meet with state Sen. Terry Moulton for a pre-scheduled meeting. Upon arrival, we discovered that he had driven back to Chippewa Falls without having canceled our appointment.
Frustrated, we visited Assemblywoman Bernier’s office, albeit completely “unannounced”, to see if she was available. She heard our concerns for over an hour. Even though we still disagree with one another on “Act 10,” I will always be grateful for her decency, understanding of the issue, and political courage for meeting with us given the circumstances.
Seven years later, my respect for her has only grown. Each time she visits my classroom she ends up staying most of the school day in order to connect with as many students and staff as possible. This is the same curiosity and dedication that Kathy delivers while visiting the businesses, farms, and construction sites around our district.
While Bernier is indeed a conservative, she is not a “rubber stamp”. On several occasions, Kathy stood against her party’s bosses to fight for the Chippewa Valley. In 2015, she broke ranks and voted against Walker’s state budget proposal, due to excessive cuts to the university system. When “Southeastern politicians” tried to steal our area’s Confluence Project funding, it was Kathy who led the charge to get that money back. Both party’s bosses have learned that Kathy is a fighter, who is not intimidated by traditional scare tactics.
I believe that Kathy Bernier would make an exceptional addition to the state senate. Her arrival will drastically expand the political influence of the Chippewa Valley in Madison. Kathy’s experience, courage, and tenacity will make her a “deciding senator” whose vote will have to be “earned” by both parties.
Chris Kapsner might make a fine senator, but Kathy’s experience and courage make her uniquely qualified to be exceptional.
John Kinville, Chippewa Falls
