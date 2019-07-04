On Friday, June 28, my car overheated and I pulled off the road on Hwy X, between the 29 exit and Loopy's. Five individual people stopped to offer assistance. As I waited for the tow truck after the last person had driven off, it occurred to me I should have asked their names.
If any of you that stopped to help see this, please know that I appreciate your offering to help and just your downright niceness more than you'll ever know.
God bless you!
Tammy Franson, Eau Claire
