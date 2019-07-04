{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, June 28, my car overheated and I pulled off the road on Hwy X, between the 29 exit and Loopy's. Five individual people stopped to offer assistance. As I waited for the tow truck after the last person had driven off, it occurred to me I should have asked their names.

If any of you that stopped to help see this, please know that I appreciate your offering to help and just your downright niceness more than you'll ever know.

God bless you!

Tammy Franson, Eau Claire

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.