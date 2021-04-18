UW-Stout United: Funding UW benefits all Wisconsinites

Every two years, the state budget process gives us an opportunity to reimagine our commitment to public education. Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget for 2021-23 is exceptional for education, and will go a long way towards undoing the harmful effects of eight years of cuts during the Walker era.
Over the past several weeks, the faculty and academic staff of our union, Stout United, have been having conversations across the community about the ways this budget proposal will benefit the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin itself.
The UW System employs 40,000 individuals statewide, and has an economic impact of $24 billion annually. The campuses contribute to the economies of the communities that host them, while research conducted at our universities is used in agriculture and industry in countless ways. A 2018 study revealed that for every dollar invested in the UW, the state saw a $23 return on that investment.
However, the compounded effects of an unfunded tuition freeze that began in 2013, deep cuts to state funding, and now the challenges of a global pandemic mean that the university system is in a dangerously precarious position. Evers’ proposed budget will provide the support the UW needs to stay strong while making college more affordable for Wisconsin’s students.
All of this will be funded without increasing in-state tuition for Wisconsin residents. Maintaining the tuition freeze is important for college affordability, so this budget “Funds the Freeze” by offering state aid to make up for lower revenue from tuition dollars.
This budget also promises extra support for students from lower-income backgrounds through Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a proposal that would pay tuition and fees for students whose families earn less than $60k per year.
While the UW was already struggling going into 2020, the economic realities of the pandemic have only exacerbated the situation. When dorms closed last spring, money for food and housing was returned to on-campus students, although fixed expenses such as the cost of the buildings stayed the same. Enrollment has declined sharply this past academic year, as some students have chosen to take time off from school. The universities have tried to make ends meet by reducing hours, mandating unpaid furloughs, and laying off staff, but these measures can only go so far.
The effects of the ongoing budget crisis can be seen particularly in the area of hiring and retention of the faculty and academic staff that are responsible for educating our students. Due to poor funding, our schools have not been able to offer the kind of competitive salaries needed to attract and retain teaching talent. Professors are often poached by competing schools who are able to offer more attractive compensation packages. Over the past several years it has been common for faculty job searches to fail because they are unable to find applicants willing to accept our meager offers.
Evers’ budget provides the funding needed to reverse this worrying trend, and has several provisions that will improve working conditions across the UW system. A 2% annual salary increase will help bring salaries closer to competing schools, which will improve retention of our experienced workers. Increased state support will also allow our schools to make more competitive job offers, so that critical faculty positions will no longer go unfilled. Restoring collective bargaining rights promises to improve retention by giving a voice to workers on matters that are most important to them.
It is imperative that the legislature pass a substantial funding increase for the UW in its 2021-23 budget, for the continued health of the universities and the communities that host them. The University of Wisconsin System is at a tipping point caused by years of an unfunded tuition freeze and state budget cuts, but the funding measures in Evers’ budget will help keep it strong. This will benefit Wisconsinites across the state, not just students and their families.
We at Stout United urge you to contact your state legislators to voice your support for the higher education funding in Evers’ budget.
The Stout United Executive Committee,
Kevin Anzzolin
Monica Berrier
Avigdor Edminster
Arthur Kneeland
Leni Marshall
Innisfree McKinnon
Abraham Smith
Dana Wanzer
Stout United, AFT #6503, is a local of the American Federation of Teachers, representing faculty and academic staff at UW-Stout and based in Menomonie