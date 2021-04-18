UW-Stout United: Funding UW benefits all Wisconsinites

This budget also promises extra support for students from lower-income backgrounds through Wisconsin Tuition Promise, a proposal that would pay tuition and fees for students whose families earn less than $60k per year.

While the UW was already struggling going into 2020, the economic realities of the pandemic have only exacerbated the situation. When dorms closed last spring, money for food and housing was returned to on-campus students, although fixed expenses such as the cost of the buildings stayed the same. Enrollment has declined sharply this past academic year, as some students have chosen to take time off from school. The universities have tried to make ends meet by reducing hours, mandating unpaid furloughs, and laying off staff, but these measures can only go so far.

The effects of the ongoing budget crisis can be seen particularly in the area of hiring and retention of the faculty and academic staff that are responsible for educating our students. Due to poor funding, our schools have not been able to offer the kind of competitive salaries needed to attract and retain teaching talent. Professors are often poached by competing schools who are able to offer more attractive compensation packages. Over the past several years it has been common for faculty job searches to fail because they are unable to find applicants willing to accept our meager offers.