Veterans Day is a day to recognize those who have served.
But honoring veterans can go beyond just one day.
Dunn County Veteran Service Officer Greg Quinn said there are other opportunities throughout the year to support veterans, but attending a celebration on Veterans Day is a good place to start.
“(Attending an event) reminds us of sacrifices that have been made and why we truly need to continue support all of our service members and to show our next generations the importance of celebrating and honoring this day,” Quinn said.
Celebrations of Veterans Day in Dunn County included events at Menomonie and Colfax high schools, Menomonie Middle School, Downsville Elementary School and The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Volunteering at a nursing home where veterans are living or contacting local cemetery managers to offer in helping clean up veterans gravestones is an effective way to honor and serve those that have served, Quinn said.
Ways to honor veterans was the topic of discussion last week during presentation held at The Neighbors of Dunn County. Quinn said much of discussion was focused on the symbol of the flag. Properly displaying the flag holds great meaning for veterans, Quinn said.
“It’s important to ensure we follow good flag etiquette because I see more throughout the county a lot of our World War II and Korean War families — that’s the veteran and their families — that truly take great pride in how they display the flag, and that’s how we honor our veterans who have served, by properly displaying the flag,” Quinn said.
Support of veterans from local business through discounts and hiring preferences is an effective way for veterans to be shown support, Quinn said.
Quinn said veterans should value and take pride in their service. He said it’s important to say thank you to those who thank them as a way to represent themselves in the right way.
“We talked about the importance of veterans making sure we truly show how gracious we are, how humble we are and how proud we are to wear the uniform,” Quinn said.
The Dunn County Veterans Service Office is dedicated to providing all veterans in Dunn County with the resources they need to receive the benefits they earned, Quinn said.
“It’s very, very important that we in our office show gratitude to each and every veteran and their dependent for the sacrifices that they made and work towards obtaining the benefits that they’ve earned.
From directly after the end of their time in the service until end-of-life planning, the office looks to provide veterans with useful information. Quinn said any veterans with questions should contact the veterans service office.
“Our true focus is creating a good customer service atmosphere so that veterans will not hesitate to come in and ask about their (benefits),” Quinn said.
Recognizing veterans Nov. 11 in remembrance of the signing of the armistice ending WWI honors the sacrifice soldiers have made in the quest for peace, Quinn said. He hopes Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the freedoms we have because of others sacrifices.
“Things throughout the year can be done, but most specifically (on Veterans Day) just take pause and feel grateful that we have people that willing to step up and wear the uniform to keep us safe,” Quinn said.
