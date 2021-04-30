Oreo
Oreo is a 1 & 1/2 year old male rabbit. He was brought in when his owns moved and couldn't... View on PetFinder
A Chippewa Falls man has been charged for driving drunk while having three children in his vehicle.
A costly line of miscommunication may award a large amount of money to a guilty party.
The Chi-Hi softball team has just two players with varsity experience back for a young, but athletic team led by co-coaches Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora.
An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.
A Cornell man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie.
A Chippewa Falls man, who is already serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for supplying drugs to two men in November 2017 who later died,…
Nate Stanley is getting a new number. And his alma mater's football program is getting some new equipment. The Menomonie graduate and Minnesota Vikings quarterback is changing from the No. 7, opening up the number for new Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to take it. Peterson has agreed to purchase new shoulder pads for the Mustangs in return.
A local priest whose public condemnation of Democrats as “Godless hypocrites” sparked both outcry and defense last fall has now drawn new atte…
A Bloomer man who is a convicted felon has been arrested after authorities discovered he had 49 guns at his residence.
The Chi-Hi baseball team will have many new faces on the diamond this spring, but new players coach Mitch Steinmetz said have been working hard since the start of practice.