MADISON — Finding Chris Orr at the University of Wisconsin football team’s practices or meetings is easy.
Just follow your ears.
The senior inside linebacker from DeSoto, Texas, has established himself as a vocal leader of the eighth-ranked Badgers and rarely turns it off when he’s around his teammates and coaches.
Finding fellow inside linebacker and sophomore Jack Sanborn requires a bit more effort.
Sanborn has taken over a starting role after injuries thrust him into significant playing time last season. But the Deer Park, Ill., product is a bit more reserved than his running mate — he’ll talk when he needs to but is inclined to keep to himself most of the time.
While you’ll need to use different ways of finding them during the week, both players have made themselves visible on Saturdays for the Badgers (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference), who play Kent State (2-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) in their final non-conference game of the regular season Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Last week’s defense-led 24-15 win over Northwestern saw Orr account for nine tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, which was good enough to earn the first Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award of his career. Sanborn recorded a career-high 13 tackles, including one for loss, and a pass breakup against the Wildcats.
The tandem has emerged as anchors of a UW defense that leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense (7.3 points per game allowed), total defense (192.3 yards per game allowed), rushing defense (44.5 ypga) and third-down conversion rate allowed (.155).
Orr and Sanborn’s personalities off the field might differ, but on the field, they’re a perfect match for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s style.
“They’re just flying around to the ball, to be honest,” junior safety Eric Burrell said of the duo. “There’s a lot of plays you go back on film and you’re looking at it like, ‘Damn, how did they do that?’ Their whole mindset is, ‘Whoever’s in front of us, O-line or whatever, we’re going to make sure it happens.’”
A jovial leader
Reporters flock to Orr as he strides into news conferences during the week and after games, and with good reason. He always has something to say, and doesn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts.
“Everyone knows Chris is never going to shut up,” Leonhard said.
Outside of 2016, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Orr has been a consistent contributor to UW’s defense. This is his first season as a full-time starter, though, as he was behind now-NFL linebackers T,J. Edwards and Ryan Connelly last season.
That was when Orr and Sanborn first linked up. They were the backups, but both had the tools to earn a good deal of snaps. Orr played in all 13 games and Sanborn 11, and the pair began forming a bond that has continued to grow.
“I think we work well together. Yeah, we are a little different personality-wise, but at the same time, he can bring out a side in me … I get fired up,” Sanborn said of Orr. “You just love playing with a guy like that who has so much emotion, plays with so much emotion on the field. That just rubs off on you. In those times, it just helps you push a little bit more.”
Orr’s approach to the mental side of the game has been a key factor in Sanborn’s development.
During practices and meetings, Orr describes what opponents can do out of certain formations, and details where an inside linebacker’s eyes should be given the alignment and the defense called.
“Little tips and tendencies that he can pick up on,” Sanborn said of what Orr has taught him. “So then I can be just that much quicker dissecting plays and stuff like that.”
From possible redshirt to standout
Sanborn knew there was a chance he’d be redshirted last season. He tried to block it from his mind and continue preparing for opportunities on the field however they came between defense and special teams.
But when UW entered Illinois week last season and prepared for its eighth game of the year, Sanborn knew he was at the four-games-played limit to be redshirted. That meant, if UW coaches opted to redshirt him, he wouldn’t play another snap.
“I was kind of like, ‘Whatever they’re going to do, they’re going to do,’” Sanborn said. “And I walked in, my name was on the depth chart and everything for special teams and game planning on defense. I was like, ‘OK, this is how it is.’ I ended up playing a lot that Illinois game, which was great, so I was happy.”
Sanborn played in each remaining games last season, and that served as a springboard into an important offseason. With Edwards and Connelly off to the professional ranks, Sanborn was expected to be ready to play starter’s snaps this season.
He met with Orr during the offseason, fall camp and before the start of the season, preparing mentally for the role.
“I knew he was real confident coming out of fall camp,” Orr said. “The way he prepares is great. He asks questions all the time. I knew he was going to have a big season. I know he’s going to keep doing what he’s doing, too.”
The physical tools were there from the start for Sanborn — senior Zack Baun said Sanborn’s body makeup and numbers in the weight room were beyond the average freshman’s — but getting reps last season helped him gradually adjust to the college game.
Leonhard’s 3-4 defense is predicated on defensive linemen eating up blocks in the run game so linebackers, particularly on the inside, can flow freely to the ball and make tackles. After gaining experience as a reserve, playing with the No. 1 unit in spring practices and becoming a starter, Sanborn is starting to trust his knowledge of the scheme.
“The more prepared you are, the more confident you are, I think it frees you up to turn it loose. I think he’s playing that way,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Sanborn. “I’ve loved the way he’s going out and he’s worked his tail off to where he is just cutting it loose and playing, trusting himself and playing. That allows you to play fast.”
Reverence for their roles
Orr’s outgoing nature makes it easy for him to be the lynchpin in communication for UW’s defense.
He has no problem directing traffic along the line or for the secondary to make sure the Badgers are ready for a play. It’s a skill that he’s trying to impart on Sanborn, as well as other inside linebackers like junior Mike Maskalunas and freshman Leo Chenal.
“We’re the heartbeat of this team. Whether people think of us like that or not, the defense is what makes a pro-style offense and that kind of team great. What makes a defense is somebody in the middle gluing the front end and the back end together,” Orr said.
That’s a message Sanborn takes to heart.
“We definitely view ourselves as leaders of the defense. We make all the calls pre-snap, we’ve got to know what’s going on in front of us, we’ve got to know what’s going on to the left and right of us, we’ve got to know what the safeties are doing behind us. We definitely take that upon us to know and be leaders out there for everyone,” he said.
Their dispositions may be different, but neither is being pushed to adopt the other’s. Chryst wants them to be themselves, and their yin-and-yang relationship has been at the heart of UW’s strong start to the year.
“I love seeing them interact. I love it,” Chryst said. “That’s one of the best parts of my job is the interaction of all our guys. They certainly do complement each other in a lot of ways.”