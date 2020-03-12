Orr shines at Badgers pro day

Orr said not being invited to the Combine added fuel to his fire while preparing for UW’s pro day, which was attended by 44 total NFL representatives. That group of reps included former Badgers coach Bret Bielema, who’s now an assistant coach with the New York Giants.

A total of 10 players participated in the pro day — nine former Badgers, including Orr, and long snapper Drew Rakers of UW-Platteville. Former UW center Tyler Biadasz attended as well and spoke with NFL scouts, but didn’t participate in drills as he’s still rehabilitating a shoulder injury.

Even though Orr wasn’t at the Combine, he was still a topic of conversation.

“While I’ve been going through the process and doing the interview, they (ask), ‘What teammate would you bring with you?’” said former UW linebacker Zack Baun, who was at the Combine. “I always say Chris Orr. He’s a brother to me, and I didn’t say it because of that. The dude is just such a great leader, great player, great person that any team would be so lucky to have him.”

After the testing portion of the pro day, Orr, Baun and a handful of other former Badgers did field drills led by Bielema. Orr said he hoped to show more versatility than his college game tape will.