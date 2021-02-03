Outdoors commentary: Adventurous, intriguing, borderline insane

“It was out in the wilderness of the UP (Upper Peninsula). There is a set course you have to navigate with GPS, and you had to carry to all your all own supplies,” Luebke said. “There were checkpoints you had to hit and take picture to prove you were there (yes, checkpoint selfies).

“I had done a Crusher race before, but this was a Crusher EX (Extra Enhanced). They took away all the support to it, so you were more on your own. It is basically people out in the wilderness.

“It was pretty much 95 percent gravel or jeep trails or ATV trails or a single trail. We had to carry our bikes up and down a few areas, and there were river crossings. There were places we were handing our bikes up and down to each other, rocky areas.”

Luebke said he simply didn’t have the time to train properly for the event, often telling Pueschner and DeYoe to go on ahead without him, but Luebke managed to finish in 31 hours, 19 minutes, 37 seconds, just behind Pueschner.

“You are constantly looking at that (GPS). One thing I am pretty confident in is navigation. I never realized when I was younger, but I have a very good sense of direction. If you get off course, you fix it. You figure it out, just like in real life,” Luebke said.