Outdoors commentary: Birkebeiner part of Higgins' adventure

What didn’t change, thankfully, was the tradition of the race and the longstanding culture surrounding it. That, Higgins said, may be the biggest draw of the event. Even as much as competing.

“Racing is always great to have a goal and a reference point, but that month I spent in Cable this winter, teaching and getting out every day, observing those communities and the culture, it is really special,” said Higgins, who trained between 30 and 40 days for the event.

“It was a little connection for me with Alaska, with the north woods. I would see wolf tracks, bobcat tracks on the ski trail. It feels like a wildness I thought I would only experience in Alaska.”

A bit of Alaska in Wisconsin was a welcome feeling for Higgins, who teaches in UW-L’s Environmental Studies Program. Having also lived and taught in places like Ketchum, Idaho, and Mizzoula, Montana, the Cable-Hayward area was a great fit for this point, this time in her life.

She knows she’s fortunate.

“I am so grateful I live in in an environment where these experiences are possible. I have a body that allows me to do those things,” said Higgins, also an avid cyclist who started a new business last year, Driftless Bicycle Adventures, and said more information about it can be found on Facebook.