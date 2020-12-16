Outdoors commentary: Bob Veglahn has decades of stories for customers

“I would go with what the DNR recommends, which is what, 4 inches?” Veglahn said, referring the minimum ice thickness recommended to safely walk on non-moving water (streams and rivers are different). “I’ve seen guys go out on skis, and you poke a hole through the ice and you are stuck, in a hole, with your skis on and water coming over the ice. That makes it twice as slippery, having water on the ice.

“I’ve seen guys walk out with ladders, planks, two pieces of plywood, where they would walk on one sheet and pull the other with a rope. To me, all are things to avoid. The old cliché is first ice is always the best. Guys want to be the first ones out. Why? Even if you go through in 12 inches of water, there is 12 inches of mud underneath.

“It’s not a very pleasant experience.”

A pleasant experience is what Veglahn hopes to provide to his customers now, just as he has over the past 40 years. He spent 20 years working at Machine Products in La Crosse before purchasing the bait shop from John Dickson. Before Dickson, Jerome Jorstad owned the business, and actually moved it from its original site near Lock & Dam 7, to its present location.

A location Veglahn hopes to keep operating as long as his health will let him. And, he quickly adds, he hopes there is never another year like this past one.