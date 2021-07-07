Outdoors commentary: Herro finds ways to enjoy outdoors despite paralysis

In the nine months I have been writing a weekly outdoors column for the Tribune, I’ve encountered a number of incredible hunters, amazing cyclists and ordinary people willing to share insightful and interesting stories.

Then, thanks to a tip, I was introduced to Lucas Herro.

Lucas is one of those people you can’t stop thinking about, you can’t stop admiring, you can’t stop shaking your head at his incredible perseverance and overflowing positivity. Put in Lucas’ shoes, I doubt I would be as upbeat and optimistic.

Lucas, you see, was paralyzed from the mid-chest down after diving into the water at Airport Beach just over eight years ago. On June 30, 2013, his life changed directions, but never stopped moving forward.

He made sure of that.

“It has taken a lot of patience. The biggest lesson for me, and one of the most difficult things to do, is to not compare yourself to others. You can’t compare who you were before the injury to who you are now,” said Herro, who lives in Holmen.

“Just no sense at looking back at the past. It is done and over with it. You have to rock it with that mindset.”