Outdoors commentary: Iverson celebrates trusty fly rod

“I even venture out as far as Billings Creek, on the other side of Cashton,” Iverson said. “I go fishing in Minnesota, too. There are a lot of creeks in Houston County. I started going there way back in the 1960s.”

Part of the challenge is finding the perfect spot, or the spot in these winding little creeks where the habitat is conducive to hold trout. A place that features sometimes fast, but always fresh, water. There is far more to it than plodding up to the stream and throwing in your line. Do that, Iverson said, and the trout are long gone before you’re even close to the bank.

“You know where the holes are at and how to approach the holes if you’ve been there before. If you’ve never fished that area before, then the first time you go out there, it’s more exploratory. You just can’t walk up to a hole and fish it,” said Iverson, a Navy veteran who also spent a year deployed with the Marines in Vietnam as part of the NSA First Lieutenant’s Outside Detail.

“You don’t want muddy or stagnant water. The creeks will make their own holes, unless the DNR has put riprap (stream improvement) in there. You are always going to run into the unexpected when you are trout fishing. Some places you might not think there are fish, but they are there. It just takes a while.”