Outdoors commentary: Skiing a key part of life for Beezley

Those friends, he said, helped him transition from a pretty good recreational skier to a Birkebeiner regular for a 15-year stretch, then again for three more years. He made even more friends – and some he doesn’t even know about – by spending 26 years as a volunteer, grooming the 15 miles of ski trails at the Coulee Experimental Forest.

“In the mid-80s, we switched from classic to skate skiing. Skate skiing is like roller blading or playing hockey, with leg motions like that,” Beezley said. “It is a really complete workout. When I was doing that (skating) I was going for time.

“I stopped doing the Birkie after 2004, as I had done 15 up to that point. Then about five years ago, I started doing it with a friend and went back to classic skating (similar to a walking motion, but gliding on skis) at that point. I can take my time and slow down. It is a more enjoyable race now. It is a better fit for an older man.”

Classic skiing may not be the overall push-yourself-to-the-limit type of cross country skiing like skating is, but as Beezley knows, it can provide quite the adrenaline rush — and even some pain.

Beezley’s last Birkie, in 2020, provided some of each.