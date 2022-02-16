Outdoors commentary: Another race to add to long line of challenges

It was utter and complete darkness, as not a flicker of human light existed for miles. It was cold, getting colder, and there Jake Hegge was, in complete isolation.

Sure, he had a general idea of where he was, but when you are trail-bound in the northwoods of Minnesota not all that far from the Canadian border, there is no GPS to pinpoint your location. Cell service? That’s truly a ‘Laugh Out Loud’ question, so go ahead, no one will hear you.

It’s you, your survival gear, the creatures of the night and the trail ahead of you.

Welcome to the Arrowhead Ultra 135, an endurance test of 135 miles -- you can either run, bike or ski the race -- that starts in the “Ice Box” of the United States, aka International Falls, Minn., and finishes in the tiny burg of Tower, Minn. Using the rugged Arrowhead State Snowmobile Trail, the race is recognized in the book, The World’s Toughest Endurance Challenges, as one of the 50 toughest races in the world, according to the Arrowhead 135 website.

For the 30-year-old Hegge, who lives and works in Onalaska, it was another in a long line of challenges he has stacked up, then knocked down.

“It is very remote, which is one of the appealing things. You are doing something most people wouldn’t think of doing,” said Hegge, noting there are just three checkpoints in the entire 135-mile race. “Ultimately, you are pushing your limits, right, finding what your limits are, and pushing past them and finding how your body responds. You find out what your body is physically capable of. It takes away all the normal day-to-day things you normally think about.”

Before we get into the heart of the race and what obstacles -- and animals, real or imagined -- Hegge had to overcome, I have to issue a spoiler alert and tell you how this adventurous sort finished.

He crushed it!

Hegge, a veteran ultramarathon runner, obviously opted to run the course. It may seem like he had wings, too, as he finished his non-stop plight in 28 hours, 27 minutes, blowing away the course record of 30 hours, 50 minutes by nearly 2½ hours.

The second-place runner, Metsa Gretchen, of Cook, Minn., finished in 33 hours, 5 minutes, which established a new women’s course record. Just for perspective, the third-place runner, Scott Hoberg, was more than 10 hours behind Hegge in 38:43.

Hegge was too exhausted to celebrate when he finished the race on Feb. 1, but there was a feeling of great accomplishment that swept through his body.

“Mentally I was still with it, just realizing I hit my time goal (of 30 hours) or under). I just conquered this thing I set out to achieve,” said Hegge, a physical therapist and co-owner of Dynamic Performance And Therapy in Onalaska. “My body was just tired of moving for so long. There was a video of me running it in. I felt like I was sprinting, but in reality I was hardly moving.”

By taking a deeper look at Hegge’s race, you get a better understanding of just how remarkable his accomplishment was, and why his body “was a complete pile of (expletive)” -- his words -- when he finished.

To be considered for race, participants must submit a resume of what they have done in terms of endurance events, their fitness level, and their skill level when it comes to survival techniques. When Hegge was accepted into the race in September of 2021, he amped up his training and began his mental preparation as well.

His family, wife Becca, son, Liam (2 years, 10 months) and daughter Laney (10 months), were all in. Well, some more than others as all served as training partners in some fashion.

“The biggest difference this go-around was just getting a lot more sled pulling time in. I would head out to the Great River State Trail and load up the sled with gear or the little guy with some snacks and toys,” Hegge said. “I think the biggest change in my training has been incorporating them into it.

“I put them (kids) in a stroller and push them around the neighborhood, and just doing things with them. I sometimes would do a double, as I would take my (training) turn in the morning and I would take them out in the evening.”

Runners in the Arrowhead 135 had a backpack (5 pounds), but also pulled a sled with 40 pounds of gear. The gear consisted of survival items, like a tent, sleeping bag, cook stove, etc. Some of the runners stopped, quickly set up camp, and slept an hour or two along the route.

Not Hegge.

From the time he left at 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, until he finished around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, he was in constant motion. Contemplate that for a moment: It’s more than a day of non-stop movement. Makes me tired thinking about it.

“I didn’t sleep. I was constantly moving for the 28 hours, with a small break when I would go get some food from the sled, in my cooler. I would go and grab a handful of food and put it in my pack,” Hegge said.

“I ate on the go and had all kinds of junk food -- chips, Oreos, Hohos. I was not eating a healthy diet. You get out there and one of the crazy things about winter races is the standard runner’s food -- bananas, and gels -- they don’t sound very appetizing when you are out in the cold.”

What sounded good, believe it or not, was the serenity of the woods. Although he was pushing his body to the edge physically and mentally, he told himself over and over again to enjoy the moment, even if it was filled with periods of monotony – and pain.

“Extreme boredom. That was the problem during the tougher stretches. It is dark at this point, you have been out there for 20-some hours. You can’t see more than 20 feet ahead of you. You see the snow, so you put one foot in front of the other. You have no idea where you are at,” Hegge said.

“There is a lot of ‘alone time’ with my thoughts. That is what intrigues me about this race, as you are stripped of those day-to-day comforts, you are in the middle nowhere, in the middle of the night, all by myself. I reframed my mindset, and thought, ‘this is quite peaceful’ instead of ‘this is terrible and what am I doing out here?’”

When Hegge began the race the temperature was around minus 10 to minus 15 degrees, but warmed up to the low 20s by noon. The fastest conditions, he said, were in the morning when the trail was hard-packed snow. As it warmed up, the trail became soft, making it difficult for the runners, but even more so for those with fat-tire bikes.

“When the snow gets soft, that’s when you have to fight for every single step. When it is packed down, it’s like running on a road. When it’s soft, then it gets mushy and like mashed potatoes,” Hegge said.

Hegge hit the first checkpoint, which was at a gas station about 35 miles into the race, with no problem. He was in and out in 3 minutes, he said, and felt great. He reached the second checkpoint, which was 72 miles into the race at MelGeorges Resort at Elephant Lake, Minn., about 9 p.m.

“I did run into a pretty good low spot after that (second checkpoint). I got chilled to the bone after I left there. I was running up one of the high points on the trail, and the wind was coming directly at me. I had just been inside, and instantly got chilled,” Hegge said.

“I thought, ‘Oh crap, I still have halfway to go.’ I threw on another jacket and hiked for a bit and warmed up. It was, ‘Oh gosh, things were going so good and it backfired,’ and it was mainly due to changing a (sweat-soaked) shirt.”

Before he reached the third checkpoint at mile 110, he would encounter some unexpected obstacles. Things he didn’t train for, nor could have.

“A couple of things happened. The first one, I completely flipped my sled at mile 100. You can ride your sled down the hills after you walk up the other side. You can sit on your sled and act like a kid and let it rip down the hill,” Hegge said.

“At mile 100, I took a turn too sharp and completely flipped the sled the over and I went flying into the woods.

“Then the second weird thing, or low point, was when I strained my calf at mile 110. I told myself, ‘I only have a marathon to go, I got this.’ I was feeling the calf significantly tighten up. I could still run. The worst-case scenario at that point, I could walk it in. I made it this far, I am going to get it done!”

While Hegge was able to overcome those physical obstacles, a mental test was yet to come in the form of four legs. Or so he thought. Or maybe still thinks. Or maybe will never know.

“The last one (weird thing) is I was hallucinating wolves. I kept hearing wolves on the side of the trail. At one point, the first time I heard it, I looked around and thought, ‘Thank God nothing was there,’” Hegge said.

“An hour or so later, I heard it again, but told myself I am not evening going to look. I was definitely hallucinating.”

It’s not that he had any witnesses. Remember, it’s dark, it’s cold, and you are in the middle of nowhere.

“You are totally by yourself. I did see people at the checkpoint, but that was it. I would occasionally pass some bikers. I passed a majority of the bikers,” Hegge said.

“The change of perception, the mindset of the event, is what is so unique. It is so easy to focus on the negative or the hard things. You need to change your mindset in the moment and change it to the positive.”

It’s mind over matter, turning a situation that might freak some people out -- OK, most people -- and turning it into a positive, learning, situation. Or that’s what Hegge is somehow able to do. It’s a trait many of us wish we possessed more of.

“That is why I do a lot of this stuff. When you are going through all these deep, dark times during the race, then make it through, it makes the day-to-day life so much easier. You know you’ve been in this dark place before and pulled myself out of it,” Hegge said.

Well said, and well done, Mr. Hegge.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com

