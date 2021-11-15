Outdoors: Good forecasts for Southern, West-Central districts

Hunters should be pleased with good news coming from area wildlife biologists in Wisconsin’s West-Central and Southern districts.

All signs point toward a continued positive trend in 2021 due to weather, harvesting being ahead of schedule, a season beginning November

20 that is a touch earlier, and more rutting activity, maybe, during the gun deer season.

With a lower antlerless registration in 2020 and 2019, the population jump should have been greater, too.

Traditionally, and continuing, the West-central district offers some of the most productive white-tailed deer habitat in U.S. due to rolling valleys, fertile farmland, big rivers and wooded ridges, according to Mark Rasmussen, DNR wildlife biologist in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties.

“It started with earlier planting and then earlier harvesting with rainy and dry spells between, but not harmful in setting the crops back,” Rasmussen said. “All that meant a good acorn crop.”

The lack of standing corn and yet enough waste corn to hold the deer in the areas is likely to mean the deer are likely to be hanging in the woods after getting feed from both the woods and fields.

Even though there has been no CWD positive deer in Rasmussen’s two counties, these two are still tagged with no baiting and feeding because of being within 10 miles of positives in adjacent counties.

The second elk gang released in the state, after a Clam Lake release in 1995, means hunters should be aware of that larger cervid feeding in the fields and woods. A comparison of the two animals, deer and elk, is pictured in the Wisconsin Hunting Regulations for Fall 2021 and Spring 2022. A very limited elk season is planned and those few hunters have been notified. Neither of the two elk hunting days overlap with the gun deer season.

Public land is extensive in the Central Forest Zone counties in the West-central district, but deer populations are not as high as in other areas. Quality hunting is still possible, biologists say.

Eric Canania’s 18-county Southern District has a stable to increasing deer population, with no major changes in the regulations.He stresses that hunters may also be able to take advantage of the tail end of the rut.

“Crop harvest should leave many bean and corn fields bare of standing crops and push deer into the woods except for early evening and early morning visits for food,” he said. “Acorn crop was good and deer may have benefited from a short drought causing some additional nut drop.”

There should be plenty of deer to go around, he says, but reminds hunters that deer are not evenly distributed. The good nut crop, overall, should spread to deer somewhat, however.

Some changes in kiosk locations mean hunters should check locations before expecting the “same-old” as last year.

“The laboratory at Black Earth has been moved to Poynette, too, so there is no staff at the old site,” Canania said.

Overall, deer numbers tend to be higher in the west of the Southern District. “Excellent opportunities to take a deer or more, as well as a quality bucks can be found in all counties in the district,” he said.

Much of the area is farmland hunting, meaning heavier animals, good tasting venison but more hunting pressure in some areas. That has a tendency to move deer, which favors of the hunters.

“Hunters should experiment with the GoWild option to process CWD data submissions to save time and increase accuracy. Once familiar with the process, it takes about a minute,” Canania said.

A record number of CWD-positives were reported from the district last year, however. Baiting and feeding is prohibited in all 18 counties of the Southern District.

Hunters are encouraged to participate in one of several methods of donating deer at no cost, except for the authorization permit.

Contact Jerry Davis, a freelance writer, at sivadjam@mhtc.net

