GREEN BAY – The refrain remains the same. And it figures to for as long as the much-discussed Aaron Rodgers contract extension remains an idea and not a pen-to-paper reality.
Whenever the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked during the offseason about a potential new deal – a question that came up virtually every time a microphone was in front of him – Rodgers’ reply was essentially the same: His focus is on making himself indispensable to his team. Agent David Dunn, and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and negotiator Russ Ball, can worry about the dollars and cents.
He’ll concern himself with continuing to be vital to the team’s success – a reality that was once again reinforced last season, when a broken right collarbone ruined his season and derailed the Packers’ eight-year streak of postseason appearances.
“I expect to play at an MVP-caliber level this year, like I do every year. I’m not worried about it,” Rodgers said when asked about contract talks early in the offseason. “(I have) the same motivation that I’ve always had. It’s to be a great player, to be reliable, to be consistent and to be available. To be on the field for all 16 games. Obviously, I wasn’t there last year, so it was disappointing but there’s things you can control and things you can’t control. We’ll try to control the things to get myself ready to go and ready to play 16 games.
“I think as you get older, and you see a lot of your friends move on, retire, get cut, get injured and stop playing, you have that point where you think about your own career and how long you can go. And for me, I got even more motivated to be an irreplaceable part of our team.”
That’s exactly what Rodgers is – but he’s not the only one the Packers can ill afford to lose in 2018. Given their blatant lack of proven depth at certain positions, the offseason investments they made at several spots and the injury histories of a number of key players, there are others on the roster the team is clearly counting on this season.
To be clear, the Most Important Packers of 2018 list is not merely a list of the best players on the team’s roster. Rather, the primary factors are the individual player’s talent, the inherent importance of the position he plays and the team’s depth at the position. Think of it as a list of the players the team can least afford to lose if it wants to return to the Super Bowl. The list was formulated through offseason conversations with players and coaches, as well as statistical reviews and player evaluations by ProFootballFocus.com and others.
10. Bryan Bulaga, RT
Not only did Bulaga tear the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in November, his two primary backups – Kyle Murphy (broken foot) and Jason Spriggs (dislocated kneecap) – ended last season on injured reserve, too. While Murphy and Spriggs were practicing by the end of the June minicamp, Bulaga’s availability for the July 26 start of training camp is in question – as is his readiness for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears.
But the reality is this: Bulaga, when healthy, is an elite right tackle, and after battling an ankle injury and a concussion early last season, he was back on top of his game at the time of his injury. Only 29, Bulaga remains the Packers’ best option at right tackle – despite the team reportedly asking him to take a pay cut during this offseason, a request which he refused – and with the offensive line set to break in a new right guard as well, the Packers need him healthy and raring to go for the Bears.
9. Randall Cobb, WR
After three down statistical seasons, there was some question during the offseason whether Cobb, who’ll turn 28 on Aug. 22, would return for an eighth season in Green Bay and the final year of the four-year, $40 million deal he signed in March, 2015. Instead, the Packers dumped 33-year-old veteran Jordy Nelson – after there had been some indications they’d keep both players – and as a result, it’s a mish-mash of unproven receivers behind Cobb and No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. That lack of proven depth makes it vital to the offense that Cobb is healthy and productive in 2018.
8. Mike Daniels, DT
That Daniels, who played in his first Pro Bowl last year, checks in on this list outside the top 5 has less to do with his talent and importance to the defense and more to do with the Packers’ remarkable depth on the defensive line. That’s not to say Daniels would be easily replaced if he went down with an injury, but with 2016 first-round pick Kenny Clark coming into his own, former Pro Bowl end Muhammad Wilkerson reuniting with mentor Mike Pettine in Green Bay and young talent (Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams) in the mix, the Packers could get through a game or two without Daniels better than they could without one of their front-line edge rushers.
7. A cornerback to be named later
In the past 15 months, the Packers have invested three of their highest draft picks on cornerbacks: 2017 second-round pick Kevin King (No. 33 overall), 2018 first-round pick Jaire Alexander (No. 18) and 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson (No. 45). That’s some significant draft capital to invest in the position – especially after spending first- and second-round picks in 2015 on the position with the now-departed Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins, who is coming off a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.
With the return of 35-year-old Tramon Williams after three years away from Green Bay gives the Packers one veteran starter with extensive experience, and Davon House, who returned last season after a two-year stint in Jacksonville to start 12 games last year, is also an option.
6. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S
Safety is a vital position in Pettine’s scheme – just ask University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who spent most of his 10-year NFL playing career in Pettine’s defenses. And with the free-agent departure of Morgan Burnett, Clinton-Dix will be counted on to not only break in a new starter next to him (Josh Jones or Kentrell Brice, most likely) but to have a rebound season of his own. A year after earning his first Pro Bowl selection, Clinton-Dix’s 2017 was a disappointment – even to him, as he admitted (“I didn’t meet the standards I set for myself personally”) when he returned for the offseason program in April.
5. Jimmy Graham, TE
Rodgers and Graham first hatched the idea of playing together at the annual Pro Bowl in Hawaii in January 2012. Six years later, their dream is a reality – although the addition of Graham, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, coincided with the departure of Nelson, Rodgers’ longtime go-to receiver and best friend on the team. While Graham’s production in Seattle was down sharply from his heyday years in New Orleans, he still had 10 touchdowns last season, and with McCarthy’s belief that his offense is at its best with a big, athletic tight end taking advantage of the middle of the field, the 6-foot-7, 265-pound Graham – even with his 32nd birthday coming in November – fits the bill.
4. David Bakhtiari, LT
Until a late-season ankle injury in 2015 cost him two regular-season games and the playoff opener, Bakhtiari hadn’t missed a game in his first two NFL seasons. He once again started all 16 games (plus three playoff games) in 2016, and despite the time he missed last year, he still earned his second straight All-Pro selection and played in his second straight Pro Bowl. Having emerged as one of the NFL’s elite left tackles, Bakhtiari is now focused on elevating his game even higher.
3. Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, OLBs
When Matthews said during the offseason that the team’s depth at outside linebacker was “not that great,” he was merely voicing what many Packers fans were likely saying about the team’s edge-rushing options. And, by extension, telling the truth about how badly the Packers need him and Perry to stay healthy – bucking their personal injury histories – this season.
If the Packers opt to do that, they’ll be rotating in Kyler Fackrell, a disappointing 2016 third-round pick who’s yet to find his footing in the NFL; ex-University of Wisconsin star Vince Biegel, who basically took a medical redshirt as a rookie last year following surgery on each of his feet; and Reggie Gilbert, a promising player who flashed late last season after two years on the practice squad. That’s what happens when you decide to trade back in the first round of the NFL Draft – with Texas-San Antonio pass rusher Marcus Davenport there for the taking – and then opt not to reach for edge rushers later in the draft when their grades weren’t high enough to warrant selection.
2. Davante Adams, WR
Oh, what Adams’ season might have looked like with a healthy Rodgers for 16 games and if not for two wicked – and illegal – concussion-causing hits by Chicago’s Danny Trevathan and Carolina’s Thomas Davis. While Adams quickly became Hundley’s go-to guy – Adams finished the season with 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing two games and parts of two others — it’s hard not to wonder what he might have done with Rodgers all season, given that Rodgers was leading the NFL in touchdown passes (13) at the time of his injury and the pair had hooked up on a game-winning TD in Dallas the week before Rodgers broke his collarbone.
1. Aaron Rodgers, QB
The team’s record without him since he became the starter in 2008 – 6-12-1, including losses in the games in which he was injured – goes to show how reliant the Packers are on Rodgers being healthy and in the lineup to work his magic. With the Packers off to a 4-1 start and Rodgers on top of his game when Anthony Barr took him to the U.S. Bank Stadium turf after a pass on Oct. 15, many observers thought Rodgers was on his way to a third MVP with the way he was playing.
Now, the Packers are hoping the time he missed fuels another MVP season, just as it did the last time his broke his collarbone and was sidelined.
