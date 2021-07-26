Packers' CEO 'hopeful' about sorting things out with Rodgers

“We want him back,” Murphy told the 3,900 shareholders who gathered at Lambeau Field. “We’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He’s our leader. We’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke at the shareholders meeting and mentioned Rodgers’ name first while referring to the offense’s “strong returning nucleus.”

“We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representation to resolve the issues he has raised this offseason and are hopeful for a positive resolution,” Gutekunst said.

At one point during the meeting, after Murphy praised Gutekunst, nearly all the shareholders applauded, but one fan yelled, “I’ve never seen him throw a touchdown.” But that comment was a rare exception in a peaceful two-hour meeting.

Murphy said he was pleasantly surprised at the reception and added that he did hear one person say, “Put your ego aside, Murphy.”

He said that he understood fans’ frustrations over the standoff.

“I think it’s kind of a pox on both houses, us and Aaron,” Murphy said.