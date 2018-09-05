GREEN BAY – Near the end of the seven-minute conversation, after he’d said Khalil Mack’s name no fewer than a dozen times, Akiem Hicks paused.
“Can you tell how excited I am to have my new teammate?” the Chicago Bears seventh-year defensive end asked rhetorically.
Yes, Akiem. Yes, we could. And while Hicks might’ve been having a little fun during his conference call Wednesday with the reporters who regularly cover the Green Bay Packers – especially with Mack, his new teammate, at the adjacent training table inside the Bears’ Halas Hall headquarters in suburban Chicago – who could blame Hicks and his Bears teammates for being giddy?
Certainly not the Packers, who were among the teams pursuing Mack before the Oakland Raiders traded him to the Bears last Saturday and Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension with them later that day. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst refused on Sunday to confirm that he’d made a trade offer to the Raiders and GM Reggie McKenzie, his old colleague with the Packers. But multiple sources confirmed to multiple media outlets that the Packers were in the mix.
Gutekunst’s players clearly had their hopes up. And now they have to face Mack in Sunday night’s regular-season opener instead of having him on their side.
“I thought he was coming here. I thought I was going to wake up and find out we got him,” wide receiver Randall Cobb said, recounting how he learned via Twitter on Saturday morning that the Packers weren’t getting Mack. “Some things happened, and obviously he ended up in Chicago. That’s part of it. That’s part of the business.
“I was lying in bed scrolling through Twitter like, ‘Dang, man. Got to see him twice a year now.’”
Asked during his weekly Q&A session with reporters at his locker after practice if he was disappointed the Packers didn’t get Mack and how he felt about having to face him, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers replied, “I don’t worry about that stuff. I don’t need to give my opinion on that. Brian and his staff do a good job of player acquisition and we play with the guys we got.”
And the Bears are excited to have Mack, who has given them a shot of confidence after a 5-11 finish a year ago. Even if he was half-kidding because Mack was right next to him, Hicks talked pretty big about the former 2016 NFL defensive player of the year and the damage he could wreak on Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday night.
Hicks riffed on how Mack will be ready to play despite not having any training camp to prepare (“He’s going to go out there and whoop some butt”); on how transformative his addition has been (“It’s going to be phenomenal”); on how the Packers’ offensive line doesn’t stand a chance (“I know those five guys can’t block Khalil Mack”); and how overwhelmed right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who’s returning from tearing the ACL in his right knee last November, will be on Sunday night (“I don’t think he had a chance to block Khalil Mack in the first place”).
“He sounds excited to have Khalil Mack as a teammate – and he should,” Bulaga replied when told of Hicks’ remarks. “(Mack) is a heck of a football player. We’re going to have to account for where he is at all times. That’s the type of guy he is.
“I mean, that’s the deal. Hicks isn’t that bad of a player, either. So we have to account for him, too. … Tongue-in-cheek, whatever. He’s having a good time, and we have to be ready to play good football on Sunday.”
Asked if he liked the Packers’ starting five’s chances – despite a disjointed preseason that kept the starters from playing together due to injuries – against the Bears’ front, Bulaga replied, “I think we feel good about the guys we have starting up front and the people we have in the room, as well. I think we feel good about that. Every week’s a new challenge – I understand that – and we need to get things going up front to win these types of big games against very good defensive lines.”
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the acquisition of Mack just adds another layer of scouting intrigue to the matchup, even though the Bears still have the same defensive coordinator (Vic Fangio) after hiring Matt Nagy to replace John Fox as head coach.
“I mean, this is a unique opener. It’s a division rival, they have a new offensive scheme, new head coach, obviously a premier player that was acquired,” McCarthy said. “The history of how the first three games of the season are played, there’s going to be (roughly) 35 percent – or maybe even (more) with the uniqueness of our opponent – unscouted looks. So that’s what we’ve been preparing for.”
Meanwhile, McCarthy is praying his starting five linemen stay healthy. Not only is Bulaga coming off knee surgery, but left tackle David Bakhtiari (ankle), left guard Lane Taylor (ankle, quadriceps) and right guard Justin McCray (calf) all missed time during the preseason.
“I’m the optimist,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s obvious that we haven’t practiced a whole lot together – the offensive line that’s projected to start in this game. Hopefully, the good Lord touched us and we’ve got our injury-phase out of the way.”
Extra points
Speaking of injuries, safety Josh Jones (ankle) was the only player on the roster who didn’t practice at all on Wednesday. … Starting inside linebacker Oren Burks, who is trying to come back from a shoulder injury sustained in pregame warmups before the Packers’ Aug. 24 preseason game at Oakland, took part on a limited basis, as did rookie linebacker James Crawford (hamstring).
