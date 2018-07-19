GREEN BAY – Mike McCarthy has long believed that offense functions best when he has a big, athletic tight end in his arsenal, as he frequently says the quickest way to the end zone is “through the middle of the field.”
That’s why the Green Bay Packers have added three of those style tight ends – Jared Cook in 2016, Martellus Bennett in 2017 and now Jimmy Graham – in a three-year span, as the Packers long-time head coach searches for that field-tilting player that Jermichael Finley was off-and-on from the time he burst onto the scene in 2009 until his career-ending neck injury in 2013.
“It’s just basic football principles. I mean, the completion right in front of the quarterback is the one you’ve got to make sure you’re giving a lot of opportunities,” McCarthy explained. “Big targets running through the middle of the field, in front of the quarterback, higher completion percentage. That’s Football 101, in my view. And someone like Jimmy, who has the diversity to split out and play the ‘1’ position as a receiver, play the ‘2’ and the ‘3,’ and do all the movement stuff, it obviously gives you the ability to take advantage of his ability to get down the middle of the field, create matchups.
“At the end of the day, I don’t think you can ever have enough playmakers running through the middle of the field.”
After an ankle injury derailed him early in the 2016 season, Cook was a difference-maker during the second half that year – as big a factor in the team’s late-season winning streak as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ famous “run the table” remark. (Including playoffs that year, Rodgers had threw 31 touchdowns and just two interceptions in the 12 games Cook played as the Packers went 10-2; his passer rating of 113.3 with Cook was 20 points higher than his rating without him.)
After letting Cook walk in free agency, the Packers ended up compounding their mistake with Bennett, who was a disaster. Many of his teammates believed he quit on the team after Rodgers broke his collarbone, and the team cut him midway through last season.
Graham, of course, is the most accomplished of the three, having been to five Pro Bowls and putting up monster numbers during his time in New Orleans. He wasn’t used the same way in Seattle the past three seasons, but he still was a huge red-zone threat for the Seahawks, catching 10 touchdown passes – all from inside the opponents’ 20-yard line – last year.
Graham’s shortcoming is as a blocker, but the addition of 13-year veteran Marcedes Lewis will help balance that out. And ex-University of Wisconsin standout Lance Kendricks, who missed out on playing with Rodgers for much of last year because Bennett got the bulk of early-season work before Rodgers’ injury, should also be a factor. (The team also let veteran Richard Rodgers walk in free agency this spring after four years in Green Bay.)
Rodgers also loves the 30 combined years of NFL experience the threesome has.
“It’s nice having veteran players around like that who have been around and know the game. There’s not a lot of teaching moments, there’s some getting-on-the-same-page moments,” Rodgers explained. “They’ve got a good presence about them. They’ve been in locker rooms before. They have kind of a natural leadership ability by just going about their business in a professional manner. It’s going to be fun to try and find ways to get those two and Lance in the game and in good positions to make plays.”
Here’s a closer look at the tight ends as the Packers prepare for training camp, which kicks off with its first practice next Thursday morning:
Burning Question
How good is Graham as his 32nd birthday approaches?
Graham caught just 57 passes for 520 yards (9.1-yard average) last season with the Seahawks, a far cry from his heyday in New Orleans, where he caught at least 85 passes for four consecutive years and had colossal seasons in 2011 (99 receptions, 1,310 yards, 11 TDs) and 2013 (86 receptions, 1,215 yards, 16 touchdowns). Traded to Seattle in 2015, he ruptured his patellar tendon but he returned to action in 2016 and the Packers clearly believe he has plenty left.
“Obviously it’s different philosophies, Seattle and New Orleans,” Graham said. “Seattle – defensive based, run, run, run and take care of the ball. We won a lot of games that way, and I did everything to the best of my ability and unfortunately when I first got there I did have that knee injury which kind of slowed me down a bit. I was able to come back nine months later and haven’t missed a game since then. For me, most people are pretty stat-oriented. For me, it’s about wins and losses. I’m just trying to get to the playoffs and try to win games.”
On the rise
Byrd.
While the vets grabbed the headlines – and deservedly so – during the offseason, Byrd flashed his athleticism and pass-catching abilities, too. A late-season call-up to the 53-man roster was a good sign for the team’s interest in Byrd’s potential, and a year on the practice squad allowed him to come into this year with a better feel for the scheme.
“Just being able to understand the offense and get comfortable with the guys, learn how to be a professional, learn the ins and outs,” Byrd said. “Being on the practice squad, getting in the weight room and getting into the flow really helped and allowed the game to slow down.”
Player to watch
Lewis.
Somewhere along the line, Lewis stopped being viewed as an athletic pass-catcher and was pigeonholed as a blocking tight end. That’s just fine with him, even if he doesn’t quite agree with the assessment. He was in the same draft class as Aaron Rodgers, so he’s too old to worry about perception. He’s more interested in what his role will be.
“Once you start sleeping (on me), then I have to put these other skills on you, too,” Lewis said. “I think my blocking skills help my pass game. For me, I can’t have one without the other. If I’m called upon to beat guys up on the line of scrimmage, I’ll do that, or getting down the seams and behind the linebackers, I’ll do that, too. It’s good to have that toolbox.”
Key competition
Playing time.
It’ll be interesting to see how McCarthy deploys all of his tight end options. Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, now an analyst for CBS Sports, raved about the potential the Packers offense has with such a diverse tight end group, led by Graham. But figuring out the best way to put them all to use will be a work in progress.
“There was obviously working through some of the stuff in the offense and the new plays (during the offseason). I think we still have a lot of work to go once we get into training camp and sort some things out,” Rodgers conceded. “Do we want to be more of an ‘11’ team (one back, one tight end, three receivers), or a ‘12’ team (one back, two tight ends, two receivers) or even a ‘13’ team (one back, three tight ends, one receiver).
“That’s what fun about training camp, is things sort themselves out – how many fullbacks, running backs we keep on the roster; how many tight ends, receivers. There will be a lot of competition in those position battles.”
