GREEN BAY – As trite coaching expressions go, it’s a good problem to have ranks among the lamest. Somewhere between one game at a time and it is what it is, perhaps. And to Ben Sirmans’ credit, he managed to describe the Green Bay Packers’ running back stable entering the 2018 season without using it.
Perhaps because the Packers running backs coach had an authentic problem last season – getting a converted wide receiver and three rookies ready to carry the load – and what he has now, with options aplenty in the backfield, is in no way a problem in his mind.
All he, offensive coordinator Joe Philbin and head coach Mike McCarthy need to do this season is determine how to divvy up the opportunities among a group of intriguing candidates, now all with the benefit of last year’s experiences. From versatile ex-wideout Ty Montgomery, to explosive playmaker Aaron Jones, to workhorse back Jamaal Williams to still relative unknown Devante Mays, Sirmans sees an opportunity to use the entire group in a diversified approach similar to the one the Philadelphia Eagles employed en route to the Super Bowl title.
“I think part of (the challenge) is figuring it out as we go and seeing what strengths guys have and being able to utilize those at the appropriate time,” Sirmans explained. “I mean, all you’ve got to do is look at what happened in the Super Bowl to see how the Eagles utilize basically three different guys to help them score points and be successful. I think our guys know that that’s something if it comes down to that, that we would do that.
“Or, if it just happens by the time (in training camp) we put the pads on, (maybe someone) shows themselves to be head and shoulders above the rest, that they will be the guy to get a bulk of the reps.”
After drafting Williams (fourth round), Jones (fifth round) and Mays (seventh round) a year ago, the Packers were all over the map with playing time because of injuries. Williams ended up getting the most carries (153) and running for the most yards (556), but he only averaged 3.6 yards per carry.
Jones was the most electrifying with the highest per-carry average (5.5) and a walk-off overtime touchdown run to beat Tampa Bay, but two knee injuries limited his playing time. And Mays, who got on the field late, fumbled on his first two regular-season carries and wound up with 1 net yard on four runs.
But at least none of them are rookies anymore.
“This year you can already tell that they’re smarter football players, they operate with better IQs, you can tell they’re a lot more comfortable, not pressing as much,” Sirmans said. “I’m expecting that that, along with how they’ve made improvements physically, that that should render itself to more production. Plus, they all know they’re still fighting for playing time.
“I’ve seen those jumps, where you can tell that they played pro football for a year. … Don’t get me wrong, we’ll still make our mistakes here and there, but I feel a lot more confident when they’re out there, when a play’s called, that they’re going to know what to do.”
Here’s a closer look at the running back position as the Packers prepare for training camp, which kicks off with its first practice on July 26:
Burning Question
Is Jones ready to be the No. 1 running back?
His suspension to open the season notwithstanding – Jones will sit out the first two games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy – Jones opened eyes during the offseason by returning to Green Bay carrying more weight but not seeming to have sacrificed any speed. Sirmans called it Jones’ “grown-man weight,” which he said was only 5 or 10 extra pounds but enough to make a difference. The hope is that the added weight results in greater durability after a pair of knee injuries cost Jones three games and parts of two others. In 12 games (four starts), Jones ran for 448 yards and four touchdowns on 81 carries, and among running backs with at least 75 attempts last season, only NFL offensive rookie of the year Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints averaged more yards per carry (6.1) than Jones.
“I think he’s got great instincts. I think instinctively he probably displays that the best out of all the guys,” Sirmans said. “Just (as far as) knowing exactly when and how to apply it, hit a hole, see what’s in front of him, the decision-making.”
On the rise
Williams.
While Jones’ playmaking might’ve been more exciting last season, there was something to be said for Williams’ consistency and reliability. With a healthy Aaron Rodgers back at quarterback – and thus, defenses being unable to key on the running game as they could while backup Brett Hundley was under center – Williams’ production figures to jump. And with Jones out for the first two games, Williams will have ample opportunity to grab hold of the No. 1 job and force Jones into a complementary role. Because of their friendship, which began before last year’s draft, their competition should bring out the best in each other.
“It’s been a lot of fun going out there and seeing those guys put their best foot forward, it makes me want to elevate my game as well,” Jones said. “We’re all seeing each other’s best and we’re going to continue to push each other.”
Player to watch
Montgomery.
Montgomery, coming off a season-ending wrist injury and entering a contract year, remains a running back, but his diverse skill set gives the Packers a variety of ways to use him. On one condition, though: That he stays healthy enough to let the coaches unleash him as they did in 2016, when he was pressed into duty after injuries to Eddie Lacy and James Starks and he was productive both in the run game (77 carries for 457 yards, a 5.9-yard average and three touchdowns) and pass game (44 receptions for 348 yards). That productivity was why he opened last season as the starter – and cannot be ruled out as potentially valuable weapon, even as McCarthy acknowledged during the offseason that his inability to stay healthy was a concern.
“I know that I can be a really good football player. I just need to stay healthy,” Montgomery, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, admitted in April. “It’s something I haven’t been able to do, my rookie season and last season. I’m looking forward to getting one full healthy season under my belt. That’ll tell.”
Key competition
For playing time.
In Montgomery, Jones and Williams, the Packers have three men who were the lead back for a time last season. How their playing time shakes out could change on a week-to-week basis, with Jones’ suspension and Montgomery’s injury history complicating matters. Or, they could settle into relatively well-defined roles and a by-committee approach coupled with Rodgers’ healthy return could make for a nightmarish combination for opponents. It’s all up in the air.
“The biggest thing you can do is train yourself and prepare yourself like you are the starter, like you are going to be a guy that’s going to play a lot, that you’re going to be the guy that we’re going to depend on in order for us to be successful,” Sirmans said. “You don’t know at the end of the day which guy is going to be the starter, which guy is going to get all the reps. Some of it is going to be based on what they do during training camp or preseason. Sometimes, injuries play a role. All of a sudden, a guy gets his opportunity and all of a sudden he takes off. All of those things figure into it.
“All the guys understand what they need to do. I think come training camp, it’s going to be an interesting race and battle.”
