GREEN BAY — Josh Jones got what he wanted: He’s no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers.
The 2017 second-round pick was waived with a non-football illness designation by the team on Sunday, just over three months after asking to be traded or released and deciding to skip the team’s voluntary offseason organized team activity practices to convey his desires.
Unhappy that the team had added one high-priced safety in free agency in Adrian Amos and another in the first round of the NFL Draft in Darnell Savage, Jones’ ploy didn’t immediately bring the resolution he wanted. But it came Sunday after he sat out all three of the team’s preseason games and missed the previous week’s practice with an undisclosed illness. Jones was also sidelined early in camp with a minor hamstring injury.
Jones declined comment when reached via text message Sunday. ESPN reported that the illness that had sidelined him was hyperthyroidism, which can be controlled with medication. It’s unclear if that was a preexisting condition or if Jones was recently diagnosed.
If Jones clears waivers without being claimed, he’ll be able to sign with any team.
“I can’t speak for him,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “But what I will say is when he was here, he did everything we asked him to do. That’s all you can ask of a player. It’s unfortunate that it didn’t work out, but it is what it is.”
The 61st pick in the 2017 draft, Jones started 12 games over his first two NFL seasons, and saw his most extensive action as a rookie, when he played in all 16 games (seven starts) and finished with 71 tackles, two sacks, an interception and seven pass breakups while playing 731 snaps at safety and at a hybrid safety/linebacker position.
Last year, though, Jones was largely an afterthought after struggling to adapt to new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s scheme. After starter Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was shipped to the Washington Redskins for a fourth-round draft pick at the October trade deadline, Pettine and then-coach Mike McCarthy opted to move veteran cornerback Tramon Williams to safety instead of moving Jones into the starting lineup. Further injuries finally gave him an opportunity to get back on the field, and he finished the season having started five games and playing 501 snaps, registering 55 tackles, one sack, no interceptions and two pass breakups.
“A comma does not mean a period,” Jones said in an interview in spring while skipping OTAs. “It may not work out at one spot, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work out somewhere else. It’s all about the right fit. Sometimes all a person needs is a change of scenery.”
Jones became expendable because of a player with a far less impressive draft pedigree: Raven Greene, a safety/linebacker hybrid who made the team as an undrafted free agent last year. Greene worked with the starters while Savage was sidelined early in camp, and since Savage’s return, it’s been Greene who’s worked with the No. 1 dime defense instead of Jones, even when Jones was healthy enough to practice.
“I really didn’t look too much into it,” Greene said when asked what Jones’ release meant for him. “I’m just here to add value.”
Roster moves
Jones’ release left the Packers at 87 players on the 90-man roster, and they filled those three slots Sunday with outside linebacker James Folston, cornerback Jocquez Kalili and inside linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.
Folston, a 6-foot-3, 233-pound rookie out of Pittsburgh, was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Tennessee Titans. Kalili, a 5-10, 185-pound rookie out of UNLV, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Packers claimed the 6-2, 230-pound Grigsby off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Grigsby, who also played collegiately at Pitt, has 23 career games of NFL experience, including 12 last season — three with the Detroit Lions and nine with the New England Patriots.
Surprised by Luck
Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and newly retired ex-NFL quarterback Andrew Luck were never teammates at Stanford — Luck’s final season was 2011, and Martinez arrived for the 2012 season — but the two have crossed paths in the past. And just like the rest of the football world, Martinez admitted he was shocked by news of Luck’s retirement Saturday night.
“Definitely surprised just as everybody else,” Martinez said. “But hearing him talk in his press conference, explaining everything that he’s been through, and just seeing his face, you could definitely tell he’s worn down having to go through all the (injuries) he’s gone through. It’s his decision and I support him all the way.”
Extra points
Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who sustained a high left ankle sprain against Oakland, scootered through the locker room and had crutches in his locker but did not speak to reporters. … Inside linebacker Curtis Bolton, who sustained a right knee injury against the Raiders and was spotted on the sideline on crutches with a large brace during the game, was off crutches and wasn’t wearing a brace. He didn’t practice but said he didn’t think he tore his ACL. … Also not practicing were wide receiver Allen Lazard (undisclosed), linebacker Rashan Gary (undisclosed), tight end Jimmy Graham (finger), left tackle David Bakhtiari (undisclosed), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring), safety Mike Tyson (undisclosed), linebacker Oren Burks (chest), fullback Malcolm Johnson (undisclosed), cornerback Kabion Ento (hamstring), guard Cole Madison (undisclosed) and linebacker Reggie Gilbert (knee). … Fullback Danny Vitale (calf) and cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (stinger) returned to practice.
