GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers views his next contract with the Green Bay Packers – whenever it happens – as a “partnership.” But the two-time NFL MVP quarterback insists that not having a new extension in place isn’t weighing on him in the least.
Speaking in an interview that aired in part on ESPN Wisconsin on Monday morning, Rodgers said he is trusting agent David Dunn to get a deal completed and that he’s too busy with training camp to worry about being the league’s 10th-highest paid quarterback – well below his market value.
Rodgers, 34, has two years remaining on the five-year, $110 million extension he signed in April 2013. He is scheduled to play this season for a $19.8 million base salary and count $20.562 million against the team’s salary cap.
After Minnesota gave free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins the NFL’s first fully-guaranteed contract (three years, $84 million) and given the contract Atlanta’s Matt Ryan signed this offseason (a five-year, $150 million deal that included $94.5 million guaranteed at signing and $100 million guaranteed overall), Rodgers is in line to get perhaps $125 million in guarantees as part of his new deal.
“First of all, I’m making $20 (million) this year, so I know how fortunate I am. And I love what I do. (But) it’s a tough question. It really is. It’s tough to answer it the way I want to answer it,” Rodgers said. “Look, nothing’s changed. Both sides would love to get something done. And it hasn’t gotten done yet. Until something’s done … I feel good about where I’m at.
“The beauty in telling the truth is, it’s easy. So when I say at my locker I’m here now and I’m focused on the team, it’s not fluff. It’s not BS. Look, when I’m here at the stadium and I’m working with these guys, I’m tuned into the locker room, I’m tuned into the meeting rooms, I’m tuned into the practice field, I’m tuned into how the chemistry is coming together, I’m tuned into how guys are settling into their roles on this team and figuring out where they fit in and seeing their personalities come out and how all this jells together and what guys to encourage and raise up in their leadership and what guys I need to bring along slowly, what guys I need to get on. That’s what I care about. The other stuff is for Dave.
“Obviously, (the contract) is important to me. Obviously, I’d love to finish my career here. But I’m busy right now. I’m focused on being the leader of the team. And if nothing gets done, it won’t change anything. Because all I’m worried about right now is playing ball. If something does get done, it’s fantastic. It’s great. Then I’d think about that I can finish my career here – hopefully. And that changes the down-the-line stuff, the legacy stuff can be even more important. But I’m not thinking about that.”
Dunn is in a tricky negotiating spot because the Packers can basically control his client for four years: the final two years on his contract, and for two more years with the franchise tag. Meanwhile, Rodgers has acknowledged on multiple occasions – including in the ESPN Wisconsin interview that aired Monday – that an unorthodox contract that would include, perhaps, a player opt-out clause appeals to him.
“That’s an interesting idea, for sure,” Rodgers said. “I just don’t know how feasible that is.”
Having seen how bad the Packers were without him last season, when he missed nine games with a broken right collarbone and the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Rodgers could decide to hold out next year in an attempt to play hardball with the team, but it’s hard to imagine him or the team wanting it to come to that.
Appearing on WTAQ-AM radio in Green Bay Monday night, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst listened to the clip of the Rodgers interview and was asked by host Mark Daniels what he thought of the quarterback’s remarks.
“Anybody who’s been out to training camp on a regular basis can see he’s laser-focused,” Gutekunst said. “He’s handling it exactly the right way. He’s handling his business and letting David handle the contract part of it, just like we’re letting (contract negotiator) Russ Ball take care of it from our end. I think the nice thing is, both parties want the same thing. We want Aaron to be here for a long time and finish his career as a Packer. And usually when that’s the case, it’s just a matter of time before that happens.
“It’s been a really good, open dialogue between the Packers and Aaron. At no time has there been in any hiccups. I feel really good about the way we’re going and the possibilities it could get done.”
Asked if he’d consider not signing Rodgers to an extension and then using the franchise tag in 2020 and 2021, Gutekunst replied, “I don’t think we would ever (do that). We want to get an extension done with Aaron, and I think Aaron does as well. We’re not thinking about it in those terms. We’re just diligently working toward that extension and I think that’ll get done. Those things are not in any kind of play at this time.”
Of course, once upon a time no one would have envisioned Rodgers’ predecessor, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, leaving the Packers the way he did – and then came the summer of 2008, when Favre unexpectedly unretired and was eventually traded to the New York Jets.
In recent months, Rodgers has pointed out that if popular players like Favre and two of his own closest friends, wide receiver Jordy Nelson and fullback John Kuhn, could be let go, he could, too.
Asked if he ever thinks about the possibility of not finishing his career in Green Bay, Rodgers replied, “Why would I want to think about that? I’m 34. I’m in my 14th season. And I’m still under contract for two years, I’m still playing good, and they still like me, so I’m not worried about that.”
Instead, Rodgers emphasized the importance of both sides being comfortable with a new deal, as they were when he signed his current deal, which avoided crippling cap numbers that have forced other teams to get rid of good players because of salary-cap problems.
“If you ask the team about the last deal we did, and you ask me, both sides are happy,” Rodgers said. “They paid me a lot of money, and they never had a major salary-cap year – a year that other quarterbacks have had, like (New Orleans’ Drew) Brees has had, like (Baltimore’s Joe) Flacco’s had, where these guys (counted) $28, $29, $30 million against the cap. That’s never happened with my contract. So in both our opinions, we’ve been able to still add guys to the mix and have a competitive team. And from my standpoint, they paid me a ton of money. And I’m super extremely financially blessed and very happy.
“If we do another deal, that obviously is the goal. I don’t think they would want to nickel and dime me, and I’m not trying to screw them. You know? This is a partnership. That’s the only way this is going to work, and the best way things work in this situation – is that we’re in this thing together. And if they make that financial commitment, that’s what they’re saying. And also there’s an expectation that you’re going to play well. And then that’s my side of the bargain.”
After hearing Rodgers say that, Gutekunst agreed.
“Aaron had it exactly right – it’s a team game, and we’re trying to win a championship. He’s a huge, important part of that,” Gutekunst said, adding that he does not have a timeline for a deal. “He’s been through this before; he’s very wise with his words. And I think the organization sees it very similarly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.