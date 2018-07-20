GREEN BAY – As training camp approached two years ago, no one had any inkling that Lane Taylor – and not perennial Pro Bowl selection Josh Sitton – would be the Green Bay Packers’ starting left guard by opening day. And last year at this time, nobody would have predicted that by season’s end, coach Mike McCarthy would be referring to Justin McCray – a former Arena leaguer who’d been working as a bellhop just months earlier – as one of the team’s MVPs.
The lesson? Just about anything can happen during training camp.
So while there is surely reason for Packers fans – and, although they’re probably unwilling to admit it, coaches – to feel some trepidation about the uncertainty on the right side of the offensive line, there’s a good chance that things will work out and two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have ample protection once the regular season kicks off Sept. 9 against Chicago.
Whether that protection is provided at right tackle by longtime starter Bryan Bulaga, third-year men Jason Spriggs or Kyle Murphy or offseason pickup Byron Bell, it’s hard to say. Ditto at right guard, where Justin McCray took all the snaps during organized team activity and minicamp practices but figures to compete with Lucas Patrick for the starting job there. Patrick got most of his offseason reps at left guard, where Lane Taylor was sidelined following offseason ankle surgery.
The health of Bulaga’s surgically-repaired right knee, in the wake of a torn ACL suffered last November, will be the biggest issue. Will he be ready for the first practice of training camp on Thursday? Probably not. Will he be ready sometime in camp? Perhaps. Will he be ready for the season-opener? Bulaga insists he will – but what player doesn’t believe he’ll be ready?
“When Coach (Mike McCarthy) looks at it, he’ll have a plan and we’ll all collaborate on it. But he’ll have a plan and we’ll execute it that way and go about it that way,” offensive line coach James Campen said. “That’ll be something for every position. Byron has joined us, which is good, too. The guy has 70-plus (NFL) starts, so there’s some veteran (experience) there. We’ll make sure (right tackle) is taken care of.”
The good news is that the left side of the line – from center Corey Linsley, to Taylor, to franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari – is set in stone. All three are signed through at least 2020 and have elevated their games. As long as that threesome stays healthy, there’s nothing to worry about over there. Especially with Bakhtiari, who went to his second straight Pro Bowl and received his second straight All-Pro honor.
“When it comes to my profession, obviously if you want to be great, it’s about maintaining success – proving you can do something more than once, or now more than twice,” Bakhtiari said. “Just for myself, I want to see where I can push myself to the limit.”
Here’s a closer look at the offensive line as the Packers prepare for training camp, which kicks off with its first practice Thursday morning:
Burning Question
Will Bulaga be ready?
While Bulaga himself said he had no concerns about being ready for opening day, there are no guarantees. The last time he tore his ACL – the left one, in 2013 – it was while blocking on a goal-line full-contact 11-on-11 play during the annual Family Night Scrimmage in early August. (Not coincidentally, the Packers changed the scrimmage to a regular practice a year later.) While the injury was a crushing blow for a guy who had suffered a season-ending hip injury the previous season, it at least afforded him almost 13 months to be ready for the 2014 season, which he was. This time, although he knew what he was up against in terms or rehabilitation, the timeline is less forgiving. The best guess – and most realistic hope – for the Packers is that Bulaga will be cleared sometime during camp and have enough practice time to get ready for the opener. If he’s not, he could start the year on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he’d be out for at least the first six weeks of the season.
“To be honest, it was, ‘Get right back on the horse,’” Bulaga said of his mentality after the injury, since he knew the sooner he started rehabbing, the better the odds of him being ready for the season. “Doc (Patrick McKenzie) told me when I met with him in the office after the game, ‘OK, we’ll meet in four and five days and we’ll check the swelling.’ And I kind of looked at him and said, ‘I want to get it done as soon as possible.’ I said, ‘Can I get it done tomorrow?’ He said, ‘Well, we kind of need to let it settle down.’ I said, ‘OK, can we get it done Tuesday?’ He said, ‘Can we do it Wednesday?’ I said, ‘Sounds good.’ I told him I wanted to get it done and get this thing rolling. That was my mindset – let’s just get this thing done, let’s get it going. I understood what I need to do. The faster we get this done, that’s another week I have to rehab.”
On the rise
Linsley.
Once upon a time, the Packers’ center position was a revolving door on opening day. Scott Wells in 2011. Jeff Saturday in 2012. Evan Dietrich-Smith in 2013. Linsley, a rookie, in 2014. Linsley again in 2015. JC Tretter in 2016 because of injury. And then Linsley again last year. After playing every snap last season and signing a three-year extension late in the year, there’s nothing the Packers would like more than for him to be a fixture at the position for a long time, like Frank Winters, Mike Flanagan and Wells were. He has Pro Bowl talent and could earn his first trip if he stays healthy and the Packers do well.
“It was cool (not to miss a snap). I was just excited because I didn’t have anything unfortunate happen,” Linsley said. “I’m excited this year because I get a full offseason and I didn’t have to worry about an injury for the first time in like three years, which is good. Now, I have to stay on the field.”
Player to watch
Taylor.
The reason the Packers’ decision to dump Sitton at the end of training camp two years ago didn’t blow up in the team’s face was the way Taylor, with just two career spot starts under his belt, played. He’s not a franchise left tackle like Bakhtiari, but he’s a steady, heady player who was able to shift to left tackle for a pair of games last season when Bakhtiari was sidelined. He may be unsung, but his contributions don’t go unnoticed. If the Packers’ run game is going to thrive, Taylor’s drive-blocking will be vital. In the past, the snaps he missed during the offseason might’ve been a concern. Instead, they were a blessing in disguise as the young guards got extra work as a result.
“I look at it as a positive thing,” Campen said of the time Taylor missed. “(It’s valuable) giving the guy who’s in that position the time to show what he can do, too. Bryan and Lane and everybody else is going to back at some point, (but the younger guys) get better and improve what they can do and also help us win. I think every player knows that and understands that.”
Key competition
Right guard.
While McCray was a lifesaver last year with his ability to play all across the line – right tackle, left tackle, left guard and right guard – he saw the fewest action at right guard, the place he’s now competing to start. He started one game there last year, but had to shift to right tackle after one snap when Spriggs went down with a knee injury. His relative inexperience at the position is not a concern for him, though, given the long odds he overcame by earning not only a roster spot but play in 13 games (eight starts) a year ago after working as a bellhop during the previous year. He’ll compete with Patrick, one of his closest buddies on the team, to take over for departed six-time Pro Bowler Jahri Evans, who was excellent last year not only as a player but as a mentor.
“As a young player, especially as how I personally came in – I don’t want to speak for Justin, but he has kind of an interesting path, as well – sometimes you want to feel that they believe in you,” Patrick said. “It just builds confidence. There’s a lot of pride we take in that just coming from where we came from.”
