GREEN BAY – During an offseason of discontent in which he lamented the loss of his favorite receiver and his closest confidante on the coaching staff, Aaron Rodgers finally relented. Whether he was merely toeing the party line upon his arrival for the official offseason program or had truly had a change of heart, only the Green Bay Packers quarterback knew for sure.
But as he spoke with reporters on April 17 – after a record-setting snowstorm had pushed workouts back by a day – the two-time NFL MVP vowed to focus solely on his job and not try to do head coach Mike McCarthy’s, general manager Brian Gutekunst’s, team president Mark Murphy’s or anyone else’s.
“I know my role, and that’s to play as well as I possibly can at quarterback,” Rodgers said at the time. “There are decisions that are going to be made, from a personal standpoint, that’s the toughest part. You’re in this business for a long time, and you start relationships with your coaches and players. As you get older – and I knew this as a young player – if I had the possibility and success to play a long time, I’d probably outlive a lot of close friends in this business. Again, those are team decisions, and you just know your role and your responsibility, and you’re trying to do that the best you can.
“Again, I know my role, and that’s to play quarterback the best that I can. The team is going to try to put the right guys in place – the right coaches in place, the right players in place. You just have to trust the process, as we’ve talked about over the years. This process works, and it has worked for Mike for a number of years. Obviously, that’s why he’s still here in his 13th season. We’ve had a lot of success here, and you’ve got to trust the process.”
Of course, the odds of that process leading the 2018 Packers to another Super Bowl appearance – eight years removed from the 2010 team winning Super Bowl XLV – are infinitely higher with a healthy Rodgers. Set to turn 35 on Dec. 2, Rodgers missed seven games in the middle of last season with the broken right collarbone he suffered at Minnesota, and while backup Brett Hundley did just enough to keep the team alive for a playoff berth, the Packers lost at Carolina in Rodgers’ return to the lineup – ending the team’s eight-year streak of consecutive postseason appearances.
If Rodgers, who won his second MVP award in 2014 after missing seven games the previous season with a broken left collarbone, can again play at his established level of excellence, the Packers will again be title contenders. As long as he’s their quarterback, it’s hard to imagine a time where the Packers’ hopes won’t rise and fall with him – even with what they hope is a vastly improved defense. And Rodgers is just fine with that level of responsibility.
“(I have) the same motivation that I’ve always had. It’s to be a great player, to be reliable, to be consistent and to be available. (And) to be on the field for all 16 games,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, I wasn’t there last year, so it was disappointing but there’s things you can control and things you can’t control. We’ll try to control the things to get myself ready to go and ready to play 16 games.”
Here’s a closer look at the quarterback position as the Packers prepare for training camp, which kicks off with its first practice on July 26:
Burning Question
Will Rodgers be Rodgers again?
In an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King over the weekend at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nev., Rodgers spoke at length about his “great” offseason – during which he had audience with the Dalai Lama, swam with sharks, joined the Milwaukee Bucks’ ownership group and went on a goodwill mission to Africa with girlfriend Danica Patrick – and acknowledged that he feels it’s worth having “a conversation” about his next contract having a “non-traditional” structure.
But the bottom line is, the Packers need Rodgers to stay healthy while continuing to be the field-tilting player he always is. And he reiterated to King – as he’d told Wisconsin reporters in the spring – that despite last year’s injury, he won’t change his play-extending, improvisational style.
“I’ve played football since I was 13 years old and I’ve taken two shots where I couldn’t wiggle free, and broke my collarbone twice,” Rodgers told King. “I feel pretty good about the way I play, avoiding some major stuff. I’ve had a couple muscle pulls. But other than that, as a starter I’ve been pretty healthy. Two hits.”
On the rise
DeShone Kizer.
No one came out and said so, but clearly the team was displeased with Hundley’s performance last year in Rodgers’ stead. Because even if the Packers and first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst were eager to rid themselves of disappointing 2015 first-round pick Damarious Randall, they could have gotten a late-round pick or some other position player for him. Instead, they decided to swing the trade with the Cleveland Browns and add Kizer, who started 15 games as a rookie for the winless Browns and who coach Mike McCarthy said would have been a first-round pick this year had he stayed at Notre Dame for another season.
Kizer was up-and-down during the offseason practices open to the media, but it appears he’ll be given every opportunity to beat out Hundley for the No. 2 job behind Rodgers.
“It’s all about competition. That’s what this league’s about,” Kizer said. “Every time you walk out there you’re competing not only with the guys next to you but with yourself. It’s about taking it rep by rep, doing whatever you can to find some success out on the practice field because that obviously turns into success on the game field.”
Player to watch
Aaron Rodgers.
Joe Philbin was on the Packers’ coaching staff when Rodgers arrived as a 2005 first-round pick, watched Rodgers bide his time behind Brett Favre for three years and was the offensive coordinator when Rodgers had the best season of his career in 2011 en route to his first MVP. Now back on the staff and back as offensive coordinator, Philbin doesn’t necessarily want to see Rodgers alter his style of play after another broken collarbone so much as put to use his supercomputer brain to keep processing information faster and faster in hopes of making a few decisions even more quickly, thereby keeping him out of harm’s way more often.
“Obviously it’s been great being back here, being around him. Being on the field watching him throw the football, the way he throws the ball, the accuracy, the timing, the anticipation, all those things you (still) see,” Philbin said. “I think one of the things (you notice) over the course of six years being away – what’s that, 7,000 NFL reps or something like that he’s got? And that doesn’t even count the practice snaps – (is how) his mind is working so fast, and he has great, great understanding of the game, of defensive tendencies — being one step ahead of things, putting us in good situations, either from a protection standpoint or a route concept adjustment, those types of things.
“I think that’s one of the biggest differences. Not that he wasn’t bright back then; he certainly was. I just think all these repetitions, and all this experience has helped him process even faster.”
Key competition
Backup quarterback.
Rodgers scarcely played in the preseason a year ago, in part because Hundley had missed most of the 2016 preseason and needed as much work as he could get. Even after last year’s injury, it’s hard to imagine Rodgers getting much work in exhibition play when the team will need every game snap it can get to evaluate Hundley and Kizer – and whether to only keep the winner of their competition of keep both players.
After starting nine games last season, it’s hard to view what Hundley did as anything but disappointing. He did keep the Packers in playoff contention, but his numbers were poor (60.8 completion percentage, nine touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 70.6 passer rating) and the Packers were shut out twice – at home – with him at the controls. Kizer may be at a disadvantage after spending last year in Cleveland, but if he gets caught up on the scheme, he should be able to put his best foot forward.
“I’ll tell you what, he’s making progress. You can see it every day in the class room, on the field. DeShone is doing a really nice job,” new quarterbacks coach Frank Cignetti said. “(He’ll play faster) as he’s learning the system, learning the verbiage, the play entry, the protections, the play design, the footwork. DeShone, very fortunately, got a chance to play a lot of football last year. There’s no substitute for experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.