MADISON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Altoona to promote the U.S.-Mexico trade agreement.
The visit announced Tuesday by the White House comes after President Donald Trump held a rally in Green Bay last month. It marks Pence’s first visit to Wisconsin since he attended a campaign rally in November in Hudson.
Pence plans to visit J&D Manufacturing in Altoona, where he will participate in a round table discussion with local business leaders and then deliver comments about the trade deal’s impact on Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the visit would take place on Thursday.
From there Pence is to travel to the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base to meet with soldiers and family members before returning to Washington that night.
Wisconsin is expected to be a toss-up state in the 2020 presidential race. Trump won the state by less than a point in 2016.
Pence made a visit to Eau Claire in October 2018 as part of Scott Walker’s re-election campaign for governor. Pence hyped up what he called the “largest new trade deal in American history,” one that “puts American workers and American farmers first and Wisconsin dairy first.”
Walker narrowly lost re-election to Tony Evers in November, but statewide Republicans got a bit of a boost in April when conservative-backed Judge Brian Hagedorn won a highly publicized Wisconsin State Supreme Court race against the liberal-backed candidate Lisa Neubauer.
