BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin answers questions in his weekly mailbag.
The first installment of The Chippewa Herald's Unsung Heroes series looks at Chi-Hi's Kelly Nichols, the administrative assistant for the school's athletic program that helps Cardinal sports thrive.
The Thorp football team ran for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-27 victory over McDonell on Friday evening in a Central Wisconsin 8-man crossover matchup.
The Chi-Hi girls tennis program is growing in both numbers and talent as the Cardinals prepare for the heart of their season.
The first of two public meetings on a public safety referendum took place Tuesday evening at Chippewa Falls City Hall.
The Cadott football team is 3-0 for the first time since 2005 after beating Colfax 35-6 on Friday.
The Hudson football team prevailed over Chi-Hi 17-7 on Friday evening in a Big Rivers Conference slugfest between unbeaten teams at Dorais Field.
These three high school quarterbacks visited the Badgers, who do not have a QB recruit in the 2023 class, during their season-opening win over Illinois state.
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
The McDonell cross country team returns five runners that competed in the Division 3 state boys championships a season ago as well as a group of girls runners coach Marty Bushland believes can make great strides this fall.
