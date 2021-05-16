 Skip to main content
Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9
MLB | BREWERS 10, BRAVES 9

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday.

It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh. He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2. Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder’s-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7.

The Brewers shook off their highest-scoring inning by an opponent this season and got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain’s two-run single in the seventh. The Braves added a run in the eighth against Devin Williams and another in the ninth against Josh Hader, who struck out William Contreras for his ninth save.

Peralta (4-1) held Atlanta to two hits and a walk, while recording eight strikeouts for a third consecutive appearance. Since allowing a season-high five runs over four innings against the Phillies on May 5, the right-hander has thrown 13 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a pair of walks during that stretch.

Huascar Ynoa (4-2) allowed a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 1/3 innings. He had surrendered just one earned run over his previous three outings.

Cain had three hits and scored twice, Kolten Wong went 3-for-5 and scored three times, and Omar Narvaez also had three hits for the Brewers, who had scored a total of four runs over the last three games while going 1-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

Daniel Vogelbach had a two-run double in the third, Narvaez made it 3-0 with a double in the fourth and Garcia hit a two-run homer off Ynoa in the fifth.

Freeman’s homer was his 11th of the season, trailing only teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Acuña played for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Thursday’s loss to the Blue Jays. He was held out of the lineup for a third straight game but struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Brewers: OF Christian Yelich (sore back) will be re-assessed during the team’s day off Monday. Yelich started a third straight game for Triple-A Nashville on Sunday and went 0-for-2.

UP NEXT

WHO: Milwaukee (21-20) at Kansas City (18-22)

WHEN: 7:10 p.m. Tuesday

TV: BSNO

