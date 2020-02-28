Peralta opts for security in deal

"I know they wanted to wait a little longer," Peralta said. "but it was my decision, and I made the decision for myself and for my family and be in a position where I can play relaxed."

Milwaukee gained cost certainty.

"It helps with planning and that's a big part of what we do," president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

Peralta signed with Seattle in 2013 as a 16-year-old from the Dominican Republic for $137,500. Obtained by Milwaukee from the Mariners in the December 2015 trade that sent first baseman Adam Lind to Seattle, he was 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Colorado Springs when he was called up to make a spot start in place of Chase Anderson on May 13, 2018.

He went 6-4 with a a 4.25 ERA in 14 starts and two relief appearances for Milwaukee that season and added three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the playoffs. He began last season in the rotation but was 1-1 with an 8.31 ERA in five outings when he was sent to the bullpen for the first time. He pitched exclusively in relief from mid-June on and finished 7-3 with a 5.29 ERA in eight starts and 31 relief appearances that totaled 85 innings.