Aslan is a male three-year-old domestic shorthair cat who is looking for a good home.
He is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations except for his rabies shot, and he is neutered. Aslan is a calm, quiet and even-tempered feline who gets along with other pets well and is suited for any type of home.
For more information on how to adopt Aslan, or information on the process of adopting other animals like him, you can contact the Chippewa County Humane Association at (715) 382-4832 or visit the Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S., 54729.
