Bugs is 12-week-old rex mix rabbit looking for a permanent home.
He would make a great fit for any living situation, as he is quiet, calm and likely to bond quickly with his new owner.
In addition to Bugs, the Chippewa County Humane Association has four other rabbits his age available for adoption as well as an adult size male and female rabbit. The adoption fee for any of the rabbits is only $10.
For more information on Bugs and the other animals up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can call (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S., 54729.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.