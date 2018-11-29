Chaser is a 13-year-old male cat with a sweet and calm demeanor.
He is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations, is neutered and co-exists well with other cats and pets.
Chaser requires a special type of home, as he is diabetic and requires insulin shots. An owner with experience with diabetic pets is preferred.
For more information on Chaser and other animals up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can call 715-382-4832 or visit them at 10501 County Hwy S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
