Cookie is a nine-year-old female cat looking for a new home.
She is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations, is spayed and gets along well with kids and other cats. She no longer has any teeth, but it doesn’t affect her ability to eat solid foods whatsoever and does not dampen her pleasant personality.
The adoption fee for Cookie, and any other cat seven years and older, is only $20.
For more information on Cookie and all of the other animals up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can call (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
