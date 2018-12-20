Estabon is a five-month-old male domestic short hair cat looking for a home.
He is neutered, needs his rabies shot and is very active. Estabon would make a great fit for an active family and would do even better if he would have a companion.
For more information on Estabon, and other animals currently up for adoption, you can contact the Chippewa County Humane Association at (715) 382-4832 or visit their location in Chippewa Falls at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
