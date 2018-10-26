Galaxy is a four-month-old cat who came into the Humane Association as a stray.
He is getting up-to-date on his vaccinations and is neutered.
Galaxy is very playful, friendly and would make a great fit for any home as he is great with kids, cats, dogs and any type of pet. For more information on Galaxy and other animals up for adoption, call the Chippewa County Humane Association at (715) 382-4832.
