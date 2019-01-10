Jagger is a one-year-old lab mix looking for a home.
He is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations, is neutered and energetic, but could use some manners training. While he would make a good fit for any home, a family with kids, or an active household in general, would be the best fit for him.
If you are interested in more information about Jagger, or any of the other animals up for adoption at the Chippewa County Humane Association, you can call (715) 382-4832 or visit their Chippewa Falls location at 10501 County Hwy S, 54729.
