PLOVER, Wis. (AP) — The husband of a woman who disappeared from her Plover home in 2017 has been arrested.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Jason Sypher was arrested Friday on anticipated charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. Krista Sypher was 44 years old on March 20, 2017 when Jason Sypher reported that she hadn’t been seen in a week.
The last known time anyone saw her was in the early morning hours of March 13, 2017, at her home.
Plover Police Chief Dan Ault says Jason Sypher will make a court appearance on Monday.
Ault says would not answer the question of whether police have found Krisa Sypher’s remains.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.