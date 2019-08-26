The Red Cedar Speedway presented the Hornet Bonus Night as the RCS Hornets were joined by the WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. Winners on the evening were Mike Anderson, Aaron Wilson, Nick Koehler, Danny Richards, Pat Smith, and Sean Svee as the 2019 points champions were crowned.
Matt Leer and Mike Anderson won the WISSOTA Modified heats and Anderson backed the win up with a sweep of the night come feature time. There were two caution flags in the first four laps which kept the mods from getting into a groove early, but once they survived a midway point yellow, they blasted their way to the checkered flag. Anderson led every circuit and at one point, Mark Hanson used the same high line to overtake the second position, and keep pace with the leader. Hanson jumped the cushion in turn four on lap 10 and lost positions and Anderson pulled away from the field thereafter to his 11th feature win. Jake Hartung raced to second on the field to make it a top two SSR Race Cars finish. Ashley Anderson, Mark Hanson, and Grant Southworth rounded out the top five.
Anderson won three times at Red Cedar chasing the points championship as Ashley Anderson finished a close second with two wins himself.
Wayne Dean led the WISSOTA Super Stocks for three laps as they raced four wide behind him. On lap four, he jumped the cushion and Aaron Wilson slipped by into the lead. One lap later, Curt Myers moved to second and set chase for the win. Wilson moved away from the field until lap eight when Myers began to reel him back in. 11th starting Tony Falkner had moved to fourth and showed his nose to Adam Soltis for third, but Soltis fought back and maintained the position.
Jesse Redetzke began to pick off cars as he moved methodically to the third position. Wilson’s lead varied from two to four car lengths as he led the remainder of the race for his first win since his return to racing in 2019. It was Myers in second, followed by Redetzke in third. Adam Soltis finished fourth as Chad Gullixson made a last lap pass to overtake Falkner for fifth.
It was Redetzke crowned as points champion with two wins on the season as runner up Myers scored at feature time on eight occasion on the season. Myers and Gullixson won their heats.
The Midwest Modifieds had a tough time getting going as they had two cautions before a lap was scored. The second of which collected multiple strong running cars, sent Jay Richardson and Jesse Bryan pit side, and saw Tony Bahr called with the foul and sent to the rear. Once they scored a lap, it was Travis Anderson out front for three circuits but another yellow for a single car spin slowed the pace.
The restart saw Nick Koehler move low through turn two and take the lead. Thereafter, he moved to the high side and drove into the night to an over a straight stretch advantage and the win. Shane Halopka had followed Koehler through into second when the lead switched hands, but couldn’t mount a charge to challenge for the point Anderson cut down a left front tire and maintained racing but was not at the same pace. It was Calvin Iverson, Shadow Kitchner, and Josh Smith in the top five as Bahr raced from he tail of the field to finish sixth.
Halopka was the points champion with five wins and ten top five finishes in eleven events. Bryan, Iverson, and Halopka won heats on the night.
The Street Stocks went three wide on lap one with Dustin Doughty scored as the leader. The following lap, Danny Richards raced side by side with Doughty as Doughty remained the leader by inches at the line. The two continued door to door but a yellow flag flew for a spin and the pace was slowed. Doughty was the leader as they went green again. Doughty continued to lead with Richards welded to his bumper as Andrew Hanson followed in their shadows in third. On lap six, Hanson pulled even with Richards as they raced side by side. The following lap, they split Doughty with Hanson low, Doughty in the middle, and Richards high. The, scorched the speedway three wide as Richards eased to the lead.
As Richards tried to take control, Hanson moved to second and he rode the leaders bumper waiting for an opportunity. Once more the caution flew as CJ Wagner spun, went to the work area, and returned. Again, it was Richards as Hanson hounded him to the last lap. In the last set of turns, Hanson took a peak down low but couldn’t steal the win as Richards led to the finish line. Doughty was third over Dalton Hazelton in fourth and Ryan Howe rounded out the top five.
Richards won the heat on the night two and finished runner up to Doughty for the track championship. Doughty scored two feature wins, as Richards won four times. Hanson won twice and was third in points.
Joe Prusak took the feature lead in the Pure Stocks and lead the first four laps as Pat Smith challenged low as Jeremy Dahl raced in their wake. Smith got beside the leader on lap four and Prusak held an advantage of mere inches. Laps five and six were still led by Prusak, each by about a half car length as the top three were putting on an excellent show. Meanwhile, Jeff Tisdale was running them down in fourth.
Lap seven saw them still side by side but this time it was Smith by a fender. Smith took over the lead more solidly the next lap as Dahl and Tisdale followed him through. With two laps remaining, Dahl moved to Smith’s outside on the backstretch as they went two wide for the win. They remained tight and on the last circuit it was dead even down the back shoot and into the final set of corners. Dahl inched to the lead coming to the checkered flag but Smith recaptured the point and won by half a fender at a thrilling finish. Tisdale settled for third over Prusak and Nicholas Hazelton.
It was Tisdale in the heat and he also won the points championship after winning six of ten events. Rookie Cole Richards was a close second as the points year closed out.
The Hornets had a bad first attempt of the start of the feature and then under green, Sean Svee overtook the lead on lap two and drove away from the field. It was Derek Krumrie racing his was to the runner up position and Jeremy Johnson returned to the ranks and finished third. Armond Love was scored in fourth as Bradley York rounded out the top five. It was Love and Johnson winning heats as York won the season points championship on the strength of three feature wins. Krumrie was the runner up after having parked his race car in victory lane once.
The Red Cedar Speedway will return to racing on Friday with the Season Championship Races featuring the WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and RCS Hornets.
