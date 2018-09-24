Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Friday, Sept. 21
1:01 a.m. Domestic, 600 block of Olive St., Chippewa Falls.
2:21 a.m. Tree down in roadway, Cornell.
6:33 a.m. Criminal damage to vehicle, 8700 block of 150th St., Chippewa Falls.
5:20 p.m. Assault, 16700 block of 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls.
7:28 p.m. Drug abuse, 22900 block of County Highway O, Cadott.
Saturday, Sept. 22
12:14 a.m. Theft of vehicle, 16500 block of County Highway J, Chippewa Falls.
1:31 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, Main St., Bloomer.
2:13 a.m. Domestic, 1900 block of County Highway X, Chippewa Falls.
2:38 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, 100 block of W. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls.
10:35 a.m. Assault, 2900 block of Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
10:52 a.m. Retail theft, 200 block of Bay St., Chippewa Falls.
3:52 p.m. Drug abuse, 105th St., New Auburn.
6:33 p.m. Driving while intoxicated, Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls.
6:54 p.m. Domestic, 13100 block of 35th Ave., Lake Hallie. Jacob D. Stout, 27, in custody.
8:34 p.m. Domestic, 900 block of N. Kelly St., Cadott. Roland D. Bowe, 37, in custody.
9:00 p.m. Drug abuse, Highway 124, Chippewa Falls.
