Chippewa County emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to the following calls:
Monday, Aug. 20
12:31 a.m. Drug abuse, Walnut St., Chippewa Falls.
8:37 a.m. Theft of scooter, Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
9:03 a.m. Criminal damage, 30 block of Cliff St., Chippewa Falls.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
4:03 p.m. Fraud, 5500 block of 174th St., Chippewa Falls.
6:19 p.m. Drug abuse, 1000 block of Canal St., Chippewa Falls.
8:27 p.m. Theft of license plate, 40 block of E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls.
9:19 p.m. Domestic, 2000 block of 8th Ave., Bloomer.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
12:19 p.m. Theft of lawn mower, 3700 block of N. Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls.
2:08 p.m. Theft, 10700 block of 145th St., Chippewa Falls.
8:02 p.m. Drug abuse, 16th Ave., Bloomer.
8:04 p.m. Domestic, Herschel St., Chippewa Falls. Gregory S. Hamman, 47, in custody.
9:07 p.m. Drug abuse, 3100 block of S. Joles Pkwy., Lake Hallie. Kenneth C. Powers, 44, in custody.
Thursday, Aug. 23
3:24 a.m. Theft of items from vehicles, 1500 block of 6th Ave., Bloomer.
3:39 a.m. Theft, 500 block of Priddy St., Bloomer.
6:16 a.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 300 block of W. Pine St., New Auburn.
7:24 a.m. Theft of purse from vehicle, 300 block of N. East St., New Auburn.
7:53 a.m. Theft of wallet and keys from vehicle, 100 block of E. Dell St., New Auburn.
10:31 a.m. Gas drive off, 300 block of W. Main St., New Auburn.
11:10 a.m. Theft of items from vehicle, 300 block of Thompson St., Bloomer.
11:18 a.m. Gas leak, 100 block of W. Chippewa St., Cadott.
1:12 p.m. Report of disabled boat in river, town of Anson.
2:21 p.m. Fraud, 21401 78th Ave., Cadott.
2:48 p.m. Domestic, 1200 block of Westwood Ct., Chippewa Falls.
5:04 p.m. Silage fire, 14000 block of Highway 178, Chippewa Falls.
5:47 p.m. Domestic, 900 block of Pearl St., Chippewa Falls.
5:57 p.m. Theft of bicycle, 700 block of Irvine St., Chippewa Falls.
5:57 p.m. Theft of vehicle, 100 block of Main St., Cornell.
6:13 p.m. Domestic, 8800 block of County Highway SS, Bloomer.
7:15 p.m. Theft, 500 block of Priddy St., Bloomer.
8:50 p.m. Domestic, 600 block of Ravenswood Ct., Cornell.
10:10 p.m. Drug abuse, 1400 block of Duncan Rd., Bloomer.
10:11 p.m. Theft of tools from vehicle, 100 block of N. East St., New Auburn.
