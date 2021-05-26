Fill out the adoption form and submit it to get step one of adoption done! https://form.jotform.com/210445023870043 Adoption fees for kittens... View on PetFinder
"As the Bishop has stated to me: I am ineffective. So for the record dear family, Bishop Callahan has asked me to resign as pastor as of this past Friday, two days ago, because I am divisive and ineffective," Altman said.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in Chippewa County after he was accused of sexually assaulting two children.
CADOTT—Camellia F. (Martin) Kelch age 37, and son Isaiah Patrick Kelch, age 13, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2021.
Masks will be up for a while longer in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
A few big changes have been made to an important music festival to keep the event alive amid a worldwide pandemic.
The following is the full statement from the Diocese of La Crosse, sent Monday afternoon after the Tribune published a story on the bishop's r…
A rural Chippewa Falls man who pulled a gun on an officer, and later was in a standoff with the area SWAT team last November, has been sentenc…
The Chi-Hi softball team overcame some early deficits to win both games of a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids on Friday by scores of 9-6 and 9-7 at Casper Park.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.
The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team unveiled its state championship banner during a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
