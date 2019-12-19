MADISON — Somewhere along the line, Micah Potter did the math and figured out how long it had been since he’d played in a game that counted.
Naturally, Potter shared the information with his teammates in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.
“He knows the exact number of days,” Brad Davison said.
For the record, by the time Saturday rolls around and Potter is able to make his long-awaited debut with the Badgers (5-5) when they host UW-Milwaukee (5-6) at the Kohl Center, it will have been 644 days since his last official game.
It’s been 92 weeks since Potter played eight minutes for Ohio State in the Buckeyes’ 90-84 loss to Gonzaga in an NCAA tournament second-round game in Boise, Idaho on March 17, 2018.
“I’m getting anxious,” Potter said last week. “It’s getting close.”
Potter left the Ohio State program just before the official start of last season and transferred to UW a year ago. He didn’t play at all during the 2018-19 season, a point he argued to no avail while trying to get relief from the NCAA and its committee that deals with transfer waivers.
In all, according to a UW official, five appeals filed by the school on Potter’s behalf were denied by the NCAA’s Committee for Legislative Relief.
Now that the first semester has ended, Potter is finally eligible to compete for the Badgers.
Potter averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 59 career games, including 16 starts, over two seasons at Ohio State. His only public appearance in a UW uniform came during the Red/White Scrimmage in October — he finished with nine points and a game-high eight rebounds and was the best player on the floor that day — and Davison said that was a good barometer of what fans should expect from the 6-foot-10, 248-pound Potter.
“Very physical, inside presence on both ends of the floor,” Davison said. “A vocal leader, energy leader, toughness leader. He does a lot of things that probably won’t show up on the stat sheet. A lot of those things that this program is kind of built on. A great addition. Not many teams get to have a great addition to their program 10 games into the season, but we are.”
Perhaps the Badgers can hit the reset button now that Potter is in the rotation. It’s highly doubtful he’ll be a cure-all for a program that is 0-5 away from home, but Potter could help in two areas that were visible weaknesses in UW’s 72-65 loss at Rutgers on Dec. 11.
Not only were the Scarlet Knights the more physical team that night, the Badgers’ mental toughness also was lacking. Potter isn’t afraid to get physical, and his teammates say he’ll add value as a leader both in what he says and what he does on the court.
“He’s a psycho. He’s borderline crazy,” junior guard Trevor Anderson said. “He’s going to bring it. He’s going to bring it, and he’s going to continue to bring it.”
One possible explanation for the Badgers’ struggles away from home to start the season is they’re not tough enough to fight through adversity in uncomfortable environments. Former players turned assistant coaches Joe Krabbenhoft and Alando Tucker have tried to set the tone in practice, but there hasn’t been a carryover effect once UW leaves town for road trips.
The Badgers have been — for lack of a better word — soft at times. Potter, who worked alongside Krabbenhoft and Tucker on the scout team, believes he can help the Badgers in that area.
“We have a lot of really good guys on this team, a lot of really nice guys, but that’s the thing: You cannot be nice on the court,” Potters said. “I’m a nice guy off the court, but on the court if you’re going to be nice, you’re going to get beat. You’ve got to be able to take it to someone and be fearless, have that confidence that you’re going to beat them and no one can beat me.”
The player who could benefit the most from Potter’s presence in the rotation is junior forward Nate Reuvers, who has played at least 30 minutes in half of UW’s games. Badgers coach Greg Gard not only will have the option of managing Reuvers’ minutes to keep him fresh, he also could use a big lineup that includes Reuvers and Potter.
“It’s going to benefit Nate,” Krabbenhoft said, “and everybody else.”
Gard has cautioned multiple times that it’s going to take Potter some time to get back in the flow. He said he’d have a talk with Potter about keeping things simple and not trying to make up for those 644 lost days in a few possessions.
Potter, for his part, said last week that he’ll focus on the things he can control: How hard he plays, rebounding on both ends of the court, setting good screens and providing energy.
“He’ll be wound tight,” Gard said. “I know how he is, how competitive he is, he’ll be flying high. But it’ll take some time because he hasn’t played. He hasn’t been in a rotation with these guys, so that’ll be some adjustment. We’ll ease his way into it and his teammates will do a good job of helping him go from a crawl to a walk to a run. It won’t happen overnight. There’ll be some transitional period definitely.”
One thing is certain: Potter is sick of waiting, and he’s got a lot of pent-up frustration to let out.
“It’s been so long,” he said. “There were even certain points throughout this whole process where I’m like, ‘Man, I really don’t want to be in this anymore. I don’t want to do this anymore.’
“But at the same time there’s also been motivation behind it. There’s a big chip on my shoulder and they continued to chip away at it by keeping me out.”