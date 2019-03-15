MADISON — There was a little too much Jacob Ognacevic for the McDonell boys basketball team to handle Friday morning at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Ognacevic, a 6-foot-7 junior for Sheboygan Area Lutheran, hit his stride in the second half and always seemed to be there for a big basket as the top-seeded Crusaders beat the fourth-seeded Macks 74-61 in a Division 5 semifinal at the WIAA state tournament.
"In the first half, we played them kind of the way we were hoping to play them," McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of the Crusaders. "Eventually, they kind of wore us down."
McDonell (18-10) made Ognacevic work for what he got, but his 19 points and 14 rebounds were enough to keep the Crusaders (26-2) in charge during the second half after a close first half and deny the Macks a chance to play in Saturday's championship game.
Ognacevic entered the game with per-game averages of 30.5 points and 15.6 rebounds.
Cory Hoglund led the Macks with 18 points.
McDonell made it tough for the Crusaders to pull away early in the second half.
