Prep Boys Hockey: Menomonie's Miller named a All-Big Rivers Conference honorable mention

Menomonie’s Kaleb Miller was given an honorable mention by the Big Rivers Conference following the 2019-20 season.
The senior led the Mustangs with a team-leading 40 points, including a team-high 15 goals, according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net. Miller also set up his teammates this season collecting 14 more assists than anyone else on the team.
Menomonie finished the year 8-18 overall and 1-11 in the Big Rivers. The Mustangs won their last two regular season contests before continuing that momentum into the Division 2 postseason. Menomonie knocked off higher-seeded West Salem to win it’s first regional title since 2016 and then a victory over top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville advanced the Mustangs to a sectional final contest for the first time since 2004. A 3-2 loss to Somerset ended Menomonie’s season.
In addition to Miller, Menomonie also graduates Zach DeMarce, Clasen Cook, Trent Weber, Dieter Heim, Justice Szotkowski, Cooper Gorecki and Austin Stokes.
“It was a great season. We had our ups and downs for sure,” Menomonie coach Matt Ellis said after the season-ending defeat. “These guys came through in the end and I love these guys, I appreciate the hard work that they put in and I can’t be more proud of them.”
All-Big Rivers Conference
First Team—Goalie: Bridger Fixmer, Chi-Hi. Defense: Max Giblin, Hudson; James Fremling, Hudson. Forward: Isaac Lindstrom, Chi-Hi; Peyton Hanson, Hudson; Joe Kelly, Eau Claire Memorial.
Second Team—Goalie: Alex Ripplinger, Hudson. Defense: Blake Trippler, Chi-Hi; Easton Tok, Eau Claire Memorial. Forward: Isaac Frenette, Chi-Hi; Max Savoloja, Eau Claire Memorial; Sam Ross, Hudson.
Honorable Mention—Goalie: Colten Pace, Eau Claire North; Kyler Strenke, Eau Claire Memorial. Defense: Jaxon Vance, Eau Claire North; Luke Lindsay, Eau Claire Memorial; Kolton Prater, Hudson; Riley Strohm, Rice Lake. Forward: Carter Ottum, Eau Claire Memorial; Kaleb Miller, Menomonie; Harvey Dove, Hudson; Joey Koller, Eau Claire North.
Player of the Year—Peyton Hanson, Hudson.
Coach of the Year—Jake Drewiske, Hudson.